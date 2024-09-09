THE JOY RIDE Will Tour California Beginning This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Roots and Wings Project (RAW), Jesse Bliss, Founding Artistic Director, will present the World Premiere production of THE JOY RIDE, an immersive site-specific touring production to be performed both in Southern California in Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles, September 20 – October 12, 2024 and in Northern California in the Bay Area, October 18 – 20, 2024.



Written and directed by Jesse Bliss, the ensemble cast includes: Darian Dauchan (appearing Courtesy of Actors Equity Association), Reginald P. Louis, Marlene Luna Castañeda and Ashlee Olivia. Understudies for the production include actors Rufino Romero and Marlo Su. The show features an original score by Audiopharmacy, a multicultural creative team with roots indigenous to Turtle Island (North America), Africa, Asia, The Pacific Islands, South America, India and Europe.



In THE JOY RIDE four dear friends gather to ride out together, but quickly realize they have much to reckon with. How, in a time of deep grief, do they dare to claim joy? This touring production is delivered out of a vintage convertible. The show contains strong language and content and is recommended for those 18 years of age and older. Performances will be outdoors, so please dress accordingly.



Jesse Bliss, Executive Producer, Writer and Director and THE JOY RIDE, said: “My inspiration in writing THE JOY RIDE was to explore a collective catharsis for four close friends going through serious challenges related to our times. From Kenzi, a man who was incarcerated in prison for three decades trying to create a new life, to Rafael, a dancer struggling with Long COVID, to Yasmine, a childless dreamer and English teacher who just escaped a detrimental relationship, to Lina, a single mother fighting to build a good life who longs to have free time. The characters are universal, deeply connecting audience members to their journey in overcoming obstacles they face in their own lives, both internally and externally.”



Bliss continued, “THE JOY RIDE is a multi-disciplinary show performed, in true RAW style, by a cohesive ensemble that delivers a message, embracing joy as an act of political warfare. During a time where people are separated from one another, losing jobs, facing a deadly pandemic and an age-old racist government/societal structure that deals in violence---among other adverse dynamics, THE JOY RIDE offers audiences a healing transcendence, opportunity for connection and expression of solidarity.”



The ensemble cast includes: Darian Dauchan (of Koreatown, CA) as Kenzi; Reginald P. Louis (of Woodland Hills, CA) as Rafael; Marlene Luna Castañeda (of Anaheim, CA) and Ashlee Olivia (of Leimert Park, CA) as Yasmine. Understudies include: Rufino Romero (of Hollywood, CA) Understudy for Kenzi and Rafael) and Marlo Su (of San Francisco, CA) Understudy for Lina and Yasmine.



Tickets for all performances, whether in Southern California or Northern California Bay Area are $25 per person for General Admission, $20 per person for Students and Seniors with ID and $20 per person for Groups of 10 or more.

