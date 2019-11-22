THE JEW IN THE ASHRAM At Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2020

When a young woman travels from New York City to an ashram in India to overcome her struggles with mental health, an exuberant guru's lessons provoke reflections on prayer, summer camp, and the role of Judaism in the lives of her late father and his biological mother, a Holocaust survivor he never met. At select moments, the audience is invited to move, chant, and reflect on their own spiritual journeys and identities-the ones we inherit and the ones we make for ourselves. A funny, poignant, lightly interactive solo show about spiritual healing and identity. http://www.thejewintheashram.com.

"The Jew in the Ashram is devastating, hilarious, comfortably interactive and piercingly real. Amanda's story is all of ours in its relatability and also unique to her own journey. Jew or not, adult or teen, all will enjoy this piece is as both a stand-alone work of art and an educational experience, setting the stage for further exploration." Sarah Sokolic, Executive Director, Lab/Shul

WHEN:

Thurs Jan 9, 2020. 8-9pm. One night only!

WHERE:

Whitefire Theatre. 13500 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

TICKETS:

$20, available here - https://thejewintheashram.brownpapertickets.com/

Amanda Erin Miller (Creator, Performer) is an NYC-based writer, actor and Jewish educator. She has performed The Jew in the Ashram in a variety of settings including Temple Beth Shalom of Hastings, NY; The Kings Bay Y in Brooklyn, NY; Brandeis Collegiate Institute in Simi Valley, CA; Fringe Festivals, yoga studios and more. In 2013, her memoir One Breath, Then Another was published on Lucid River Press. Since 2010, Amanda has been combining theater arts, yoga and Jewish education in her work with synagogues and camps including Lab/Shul, Kolot Chayeinu, Temple Emanu-El, Union Temple and Sprout Brooklyn. She holds an MFA Creative Writing from The New School and a BFA in Acting from NYU.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You