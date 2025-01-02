THE GREAT LOVER Comes to The Robey Theatre Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Robey Theatre Company. will present The Great Lover, a reading of a classic comedy-drama. The production is written by Alexandre Dumas and directed by Ben Guillory.

The performance is on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. at Los Angeles Theatre Center, Theatre 4, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

Admission is free. Advance reservations are requested, as seating is limited. For reservations, email office@therobeytheatrecompany.org.

The notorious Duke de Richlieu wagers that he can seduce the first girl he sees. He's thwarted by the Marquise de Prie, but Gabrielle (the girl) is placed in a terrible predicament with her fiancé.

Ben Guillory directs a cast that includes (subject to availability) Tiffany Coty, JC Cadena, Dane Gbrayes, Nic Few, Jessica Obilon, Kermit Burns, Stan Sellers, Jason Mimms, and Joshua Bruce,

Producing Artistic Director: Ben Guillory. Associate producer: JC Cadena. Stage manager: Crystal Nix.

Alexandre Dumas (1802-1870) is the playwright. The son of a general, he was of mixed French and African heritage. He was one of France's most successful playwrights before achieving greater fame with novels including The Three Musketeers and The Count of Monte Cristo.

The Great Lover debuted to great success in Paris in 1839.

Comments