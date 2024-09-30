THE GIRL WHO MADE THE MILKY WAY to Have World Premiere at The Colony Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Imagine Theatre in partnership with The Colony Theatre will present a world premiere, family-friendly theatrical experience inspired by a Khoisan myth. An original commission by Imagine Theatre, The Girl Who Made the Milky Way is written by acclaimed playwright June Carryl and directed by Imagine artistic director Armina LaManna. Five public performances will empower girls and transfix boys ages five and up from November 9 through November 17 at Burbank’s Colony Theatre. Nine additional weekday matinees are available for school field trips November 12 through November 22.



The Khoisan, an ancient ethnic group with a long and intriguing history, are believed to be the oldest human inhabitants of southern Africa. In the play, a young girl, Little Sister (Stakiah Lynn Washington), evolves from struggling with her place and duties among her people to embracing her uniqueness, voice, courage, and identity. Supported by a cast of archetypal characters in the form of animals, trees, mountains and spirits (Jamela Asha, Edward Hong, Max Lawrence, Carter Michael and Makha Mthembu), Little Sister braves the dangers of the African savanna and confronts the unfair expectations the world has of her because she is a girl. Not only does she help find her father by creating the stars of the night skies, but she also discovers her true self.



“When I heard of this South African folktale about a young girl inventing the stars, it resonated with me,” says LaManna. “It fits right in with Imagine’s mission to immerse young people in theater that is cross-cultural and celebratory of gender equity, diversity, and inclusivity. All Imagine Theatre productions are newly commissioned works and spotlight a female protagonist.”



Imagine Theatre has previously presented critically acclaimed productions of Warrior Queen Anahit the Brave, based on an Armenian fairytale, and The Tale of Turandot, a modern version of a fable, perhaps best known as Giacomo Puccini's final opera, set in China. Both took place at The Colony Theatre and were directed by LaManna. The Girl Who Made the Milky Way marks the first time the two companies have joined together as co-producers.



The multiple award-winning creative team for The Girl who Made the Milky Way includes scenic designer Tom Buderwitz; Costume Designer Dianne K. Graebner; projections designer Gabrieal Griego; lighting designer Gavan Wyrick and sound designer Rebecca Kessin. The production stage manager is Elna Kordijan. Griego and LaManna produce for Imagine Theatre.



A professional Actors’ Equity company dedicated solely to producing original and relevant theater for young audiences in grades K through 5, Imagine Theatre strives to build an empathetic and inclusive society across cultures by immersing young people in theater that celebrates gender equity, diversity and civic engagement. The Colony Theatre strives to stimulate, inspire, illuminate and celebrate our common humanity through the shared experience of live, professional theater.



The Girl Who Made the Milky Way will receive five public performances on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 17 at 4 p.m. In addition, there will be nine student matinees available for school field trips on weekdays November 12 through November 22; interested educators should email smat@imaginetheatreca.org for more information.



Tickets to the public performances are $30 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5 to 12 (children under 5 not admitted) except opening night (Nov. 9), for which tickets are $50 and $30 and include a post-performance reception. Group and other discounts are also available.



The Colony Theatre is located in Burbank Town Center at 555 N 3rd St. Burbank, CA 91502. Parking is free in the attached Burbank Town Center parking structure. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 649-9474 or go to imaginetheatreca.org



