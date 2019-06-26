THE DIRECTION HOME Opens On July 20 At Let Live Theatre

West Hollywood, 1979. It's a moment in time before cityhood, before sweeping demographic changes, before gentrification and exorbitant prices, before a decade of the tumultuous upheaval of historic events. It's a time that's slightly simpler and perhaps more naïve and innocent.

Four disparate twenty-something individuals move into a rented West Hollywood home. There's Brad, handsome and straight, but a six-pack away from putting the bi in bi-sexual; Ted, flamboyant but in very deep denial about his sexual orientation; Stephen, virginal and questioning where he's headed; and a last-minute addition, Katie, Brad's ex.

The living arrangements are less awkward than they might be. Brad and Katie both know that they are over. Brad starts seeing someone new, Mimi. Katie catches the eye of Michael, a neighbor who's a successful actor in commercials.

A "comedy in six months," The Direction Home explores these characters' relationships, the difficulties of coming of age in a big city, and how important it is to find your own First Family.

Greg Vie is the playwright. This is his first play. He's worked in the production end of theatre, has been a celebrity photographer (Globe Photos Agency), a Feature Story Editor (MGM/UA), a teacher, and has created a web series, In the Phishbowl. He is also an actor. He received a Master's Degree from Antioch University.

Kiff Scholl directs. His recent directing credits include West Bollywood, The Last Schwartz, Brilliant Traces, The Red Dress, Wicked Pagan Gays, Future Sex Inc., and many more. He's also directed a feature film (Scream of the Bikiini). He's written for film and television and is also an actor. The L.A. Times declared, "Director Kiff Scholl has few peers at keeping us intrigued."

The cast for The Direction Home includes (in alphabetical order) Jacob Barnes, Chris Ciccarelli, Vaughan Eells, Claire Glassford, Amir Levi and Emilie Martz.

Assistant producer: Misha Riley, Theatre Planners. Set designer: Adam Hunter. Costume designer: Mylette Nora. Lighting designer: Lauren Wemischner. Sound design: Jesse Mandapat. Graphic design: AFK Design. Casting director: Raul Clayton Staggs. Stage manager: Seira Murakami.

Our four housemates are embarking on the first big consequential adventures of their adult lives. This provocative and engaging new play asks whether or not any of them are ready and willing to find The Direction Home. See it and find out.

