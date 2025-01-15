THE CURIOUS SAVAGE To Open Group Rep's 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Group Rep will present THE CURIOUS SAVAGE, a gentle comedy written by John Patrick, directed by Doug Engalla and produced for The Group Rep by Aly York.

The play centers around Ethel Savage after her late husband leaves her ten million dollars and she decides to establish a fund to support dreamers. But her three greedy stepchildren commit her to a mental institution, hoping to "bring her to her senses." In the sanitarium, she befriends the other "guests." Meanwhile, the stepchildren discover that Ethel has hidden the family fortune and attempt to browbeat her into confessing where the money has been stashed. There is a wild goose chase where the question, "Who is really crazy and who is sane?" comes into play. With warmth, humor and dignity, this charming play celebrates those who are often overlooked, emphasizing kindness, affection and empathy in a world that too often rewards greed and ambition.

The cast features the talents of Patrick Anthony (Hannibal), Julie Davis (Mrs. Paddy) Lee Grober (Titus Alternate Performs 2/7, 2/8 & 2/9), Jessica Kent (Fairy Mae), Maria Kress (Florence), Christopher Landis (Jeffrey), Lloyd Pedersen (Dr. Emmett). Danny Salay (Titus)

Amy Shaughnessy (Miss Wilhelmina), Sara Shearer (Ethel), Kathleen Taylor (Lily Belle) and

Steve Young (Samuel).

The Production Team includes Doug Engalla (Director), Aly York (Producer), Cynthia Bryant (Assistant to the Director), Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Set Design), Shon Le Blanc (Costume Design), Nick Foran (Lighting Design), Brent Beerman (Sound Design), Diego Ramos (Light/Sound Booth Operator) and Bita Arefnia (Stage Manager).

About performance times and tickets:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm; Sunday Matinees at 2:00pm

After the Matinee: Talkback with Cast and Staff 1/19 and 1/26

Running time: 2hrs. 14mins. (does not include the intermission time)

General Admission: $36. Seniors & Students with ID: $30. Parties 10+: $25.00

Buy Tickets and Reservations: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990

The Lonny Chapman Theatre is located at 10900 Burbank Blvd., N. Hollywood 91601

For more information about the show & the Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre:

