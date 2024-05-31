THE BOYLE HEIGHTS YOUTH FESTIVAL Returns This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Boyle Heights Youth Festival returns with a free in-person event. It was established to address the rising violence impacting local families and youth during summer breaks. Over time, it has evolved into a source of positivity and creativity for the community.

Led by individuals aged 13-24, this festival is a testament to the power of young voices. Weekly meetings since February have led to the formation of entertainment, logistics, marketing, and volunteer committees, shaping every aspect of the festival.

Esteemed celebrity special guests Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle, Cobra Kai) and Xochitl Gómez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Dancing with the Stars) will honor each youth contributor on stage.

Performances by local artists Adriana Padilla, Death To Maria, Ballet Folkorico Ramona Convent, Shaiel Arroyo, Amber Keys Band, Lauren Keys, Erika Stormm, Salsa Dance Team, Maximo Chavez, Isabella Alvarez Hosted by Sergio, Genji, & PodPals.

This event represents collaboration and community spirit, supported by esteemed organizations such as Alma Family Youth Services, Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, Casa 0101, and Healing Urban Barrios.

Additional support is provided by Boyle Heights Technology Youth Center, Homeboy Industries, KQBH 101.5, Latino Equality Alliance, Pod Pals, and Soledad Enrichment Action, all contributing to the festival's vibrancy and reach.

3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2130 E. 1st. Street (Breed & St. Louis) / Recommended Public Transit: Soto Metro Station

