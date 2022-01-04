THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL Arrives February 2022 At The Palm Springs Cultural Center 

"The Boomer Boys Musical" arrives at The Palm Springs Cultural Center for five performances on February 11, 12, and 13, 2022, for a hilarious night of songs, jokes, and stories about what happens to men when they reach a "certain age." Lyrics are by BillyVan Zandt and Jane Milmore, music is by Wayland Pickard. The evening is produced by Scott Stander.

An uproarious musical journey, the 85 minute show takes its fun-loving "fat-pack" quartet of middle-age men through a tuneful, side-splitting comedy adventure, navigating everything from the depths of expanding waistlines to the heights of Viagra. Audiences and critics alike have found "The Boomer Boys Musical" a delight!

"Wincingly funny from start to finish!" exclaims The Journal. "Hot Ticket!" declares The Boston Globe. "Sheer Joy!" shouts theFrontRowCenter.com. From NYC to LA to Phoenix and venues throughout the country, women love the show, men identify with it, and younger people shudder for what lies ahead!

The Palm Springs Cultural Center engagement marks the first California date of "The Boomer Boys Musical" post-pandemic performances. Original Off-Broadway cast members Jeff Babey, Tom Frascatore, and Glenn Jones star alongside the show's co-author Billy Van Zandt.

Van Zandt and writing partner, the late Jane Milmore, are two of the most produced playwrights in the world. Among the thousands of productions are the international hit comedy "You've Got Hate Mail"; Off-Broadway's tribute to slapstick comedy "Silent Laughter"; and the summer stock perennial "Love, Sex, and the IRS."

For television, they wrote and produced over three hundred hours of television comedy, including "Newhart"; "The Hughleys," which won them a Prism Award; and the CBS Special, "I Love Lucy: The Very First Show," which won the duo an Emmy nomination.

As an actor, Mr. Van Zandt has performed in over 300 plays and made his film debut in "Jaws 2." He appears this season in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and Nickelodeon's "That Girl LayLay." His recent best-selling memoir about his time writing for television, "Get in the Car, Jane (Adventures in the TV Wasteland)" hit number one on Amazon.

Original music for "The Boomer Boys Musical" is composed by award-winning composer and headline entertainer Wayland Pickard. The four-time Grammy Award contender, and Cine Golden Eagle Award winner studied arranging & composing with Henry Mancini, Nelson Riddle and has conducted symphony orchestras from Carnegie Hall to NBC's "Tonight Show."

Scott Stander has produced concerts and theatre attractions for the last 20 years, including "An Evening With Sophia Loren"; "Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary" hosted by Barry Boswick; "Say Goodnight Gracie"; "Simply Ballroom" with Debbie Reynolds; "The Vagina Monologues"; "An Evening With Shirley Bassey"; and "Hollywood Confidential" with Lainie Kazan, Connie Stevens and Sally Struthers.

Curtain times for "The Boomer Boys Musical" performances at The Palm Springs Cultural Center are 8pm Friday, February 11; 2pm and 8pm Saturday, February 12; and 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, February 13. Ticket prices are $58 (VIP), $48.00, and $38.00.

For tickets and more information visit www.eventbrite.com or www.theboomerboysmusical.com.