THE ART OF DREAMING to Showcase L.A. Voices in Pasadena at Lineage Performing Arts Center

​The Art of Dreaming: a landscape of L.A. voices is a live theatrical production featuring four professional writer-performers, all teaching artists connected to About…Productions' Young Theaterworks programs, and based on their personal, cultural, and L.A.-centric experiences. The writer-performers are: Catherine Dee Holly, Marta Portillo, Brandon Rachal, and Sayda Trujillo.

The production directed by Marlene Beltran explores dreaming as a poetic and active practice—how individuals imagine identity, belonging, perseverance, and future possibility.

Producing Artistic Director Theresa Chavez says: “We are excited to present this original production which features our professional teaching artists and highlights their many talents as Los Angeles-based writers and performers. Exploring the "art of dreaming" in a way that inspires, and contemplates our future individual and collective possibilities, will give audiences a much needed respite from the current onslaught of difficult events in our communities.

The writers/performers were inspired by youth they mentored to write their own monologues. As part of the Art of the Monologue workshops, many of these students will present their monologues for a multi-school audience before a private the matinee performance of The Art of Dreaming.