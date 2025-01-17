Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 30 Minutes or Less Festival kicks off this week, bringing a whirlwind of creativity to the stage, showcasing powerful, compact storytelling that fits into a half-hour or less format. From January 17–26, 2025, theater enthusiasts can enjoy diverse, engaging performances at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in the Larchmont District.

Visit the 30 Minutes or Less website to find shows donating proceeds to various organizations supporting LA fire victims and firefighters.

Presented by Combined Artform / Asylum, the 30 Minutes or Less Festival celebrates the art of concise storytelling and live performance. This inaugural event features an exciting lineup of shows, each 30 minutes or less, spanning a variety of genres—drama, comedy, storytelling, solo acts, puppetry, and more.

Shows are curated into themed groups, offering audiences a dynamic evening of diverse, bite-sized theatrical experiences. Whether you're enjoying a heartfelt drama, a hilarious comedic sketch, or something entirely unexpected, there's truly something for everyone.

This year's 30 Minutes or Less Festival is designed to support artists at every stage of their creative journeys, providing a cost-effective and accessible way to showcase their work.

“This festival offers a supportive environment for artists to experiment and grow, whether they are preparing for a festival tour, continuing a successful run, expanding a class project, or developing a concept for film," said Festival Director Matthew V. Quinn. "It also provides education on producing and marketing to help artists with the current and future projects.” Conceived in 2019, the festival has been shaped by community input and market needs, creating a platform for creativity and connection that goes beyond the stage.

A highlight of the festival is the introduction of the Producers' Spotlight Awards (PSA), which celebrate excellence in live performance and creative adaptation. One of the standout prizes, the Diversity Entertainment Spotlight Award, includes a $6,000 mentorship package to help an exceptional artist transform a 15-minute stage piece into a short film. The mentorship provides expert guidance in creative development, production, and marketing strategies. "This is about helping artists take their work to new heights on screen," added Quinn. This year's lineup includes a diverse array of performances from local talent and out-of-state artists traveling from Las Vegas and Pennsylvania, ensuring something for every audience.

