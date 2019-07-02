TATTERED CAPES Extends Run Following Fringe Win

After a successful, sold out run at the biggest Hollywood Fringe Festival yet, the Theatre Unleashed premiere of Tattered Capes by acclaimed playwright Gregory Crafts took home the Fringe Award for "Dance and Physical Theatre" Sunday night against a tough field that also included hit shows like Cirque du Giselle, Shakedown at the Dusty Spur, Mil Grus and Scarlett Fever. The win is TU's second in a row, after taking home the award for Best Comedy last year with A Very DIE HARD Christmas.

Earlier in the day, the company announced that Tattered Capes would be extending with a special engagement: five encore performances at studio/stage from July 24-28.

Originating from a short play Crafts first wrote in 2013, Tattered Capes went to the inaugural Short + Sweet 10-Minute Play Festival in Hollywood and not long after, it expanded­ as part of Serial Killers with Sacred Fools before being developed into a full length play. In Tattered Capes, it's Kevin and Stephanie Connolly's fifth wedding anniversary, and Kevin has a night of celebration planned for them. Of course, this means he won't be going out on his regular patrol of Metro City as his alter-ego, M-Pulse, the self-appointed Eminence of Electromagnetism. But things should be fine without him for one night, right? Wrong. One would think that there could be no secrets left between a husband and wife after five years of matrimonial bliss, but when a powerful supervillain's attack interrupts Kevin and Stephanie's date, a hero's unmasking bears significant consequences for the Connollys...consequences that will resonate and redefine their relationship forever.

"Theatre Unleashed is the only producing entity to have brought a show to The Hollywood Fringe every year for the past 10 years and we strive to bring an original work that pushes the boundaries of the typical Fringe fare," said Artistic Director Jenn Scuderi Crafts. "Tattered Capes combines a relatable, tragic love story with the epic spectacle of a Marvel movie."

Tattered Capes is the latest from Crafts, who is well-known for his work at Fringe, including his other hit works Friends Like These and Super Sidekick: The Musical.

This production is full of surprises, not the least of which are the stunts and effects that will be incorporated into the show. Putting on such a spectacle of this nature is a rarity in small theatre, as is a story within the superhero genre in general. But the producers, choreographer Soda Persi and Director Corey Lynn Howe ([title of show], Next to Normal, The Best of Albuquerque Fringe 2025) are quick to point out that Tattered Capes is not all flash without substance. At its core is a deep and tragic love story that will ring familiar with patrons.

"First, I love Greg's writing; his material has the capacity for tremendous fun and silliness, and great depth in equal measure, which to me is essential in portraying the human experience," Howe said. "Tattered Capes is no different. There's a vulnerability inherent in sharing your life with someone on any level, peaks and perils are inevitable. Taking something so fundamental as the function of trust in relationships and placing it in the fantastical realm of superheroes is a concept so extraordinary and yet still so relatable."

Tattered Capes

Written by Gregory Crafts

Directed by Corey Lynn Howe

Choreography by Soda Persi

Produced by Theatre Unleashed

In Tattered Capes, the Fringe Award winner for "Dance and Physical Theatre" it's Kevin and Stephanie Connolly's fifth wedding anniversary, and Kevin has a night of celebration planned for them. Of course, this means he won't be going out on his regular patrol of Metro City as his alter-ego, M-Pulse, the self-appointed Eminence of Electromagnetism. But things should be fine without him for one night, right? Wrong. One would think that there could be no secrets left between a husband and wife after five years of matrimonial bliss, but when a powerful supervillain's attack interrupts Kevin and Stephanie's date, a hero's unmasking bears significant consequences for the Connollys...consequences that will resonate and redefine their relationship forever.

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6076

www.theatreunleashed.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You