TACFA and GiveKidsPanto to Present GREASE in August

GREASE will begin performances on Tuesday, August 6 and run through Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Peppertree Park.

By: Jul. 22, 2024
TACFA and GiveKidsPanto to Present GREASE in August Image
Mary Desmond will star as “Sandy” and Hayden Kharrazi  as “Danny” in GREASE , the 22nd annual Broadway in the Park Production, presented by TACFA and GiveKidsPanto. Directed by original Grease cast member  Barry Pearl and Choreography by BECCA SWEITZER, musical direction is by Micheal Sobie. GREASE will begin performances on Tuesday, August 6 and run through Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Peppertree Park.
 
Get ready to rev up your engines and slick back your hair because TACFA and GiveKidsPanto are producing Grease! Join us for a high-energy, electrifying journey back to the 1950s, where romance, rock 'n' roll, and teen rebellion collide in this timeless classic. With unforgettable songs like "You're the One That I Want," "Summer Nights," and "Greased Lightnin'," and dazzling choreography, this production promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Don't miss out on the excitement – grab your poodle skirts and leather jackets, and get ready for a night of fun, laughter, and pure entertainment. 

The Cast includes Jaina Jallow (Rizzo), Benni Ruby (Frenchy), Brook Lord (Marty), Casey Anne Apregan (Jan), Emma Lord (Cha-Cha), Myra Smith (Miss Lynch), Dallas Dudley (Patty), Aaron Gibbs (Kenickie), Brady Fritz (Doody), Anthony Caro (Sonny), James Beardsley (Roger), Chris Smith (Vince), Haven Hanson (Eugene), Brayden Handwerger (Johnny Casino) and Ceron Jones as Teen Angel. 




