TABLETOP A NEW MUSICAL Announces Cast and Workshop Performances

MB Stage Productions announces the workshop cast of Tabletop (a new musical) and workshop performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival (June 2019) Tabletop will be directed and developed under the guidance of Jared Tyrel Pixler and David Evan Stolworthy who had previously produced and directed THE VIDEO GAMES and Winter is Coming: A Musical Parody. Dance Choreography by James Matthew Johnson, Fight Choreography by Jared Tyrel Pixler, Music Direction by Chad Sundman and Assistant Music Direction by Paul Zelhart.

Book and Music Chad Sundman

Book and Lyrics Race Benaglio

Tabletop, takes place in a game store where Eric and his friends have gathered every week for years to play their favorite tabletop roleplaying game. His childhood friends Luke (the paladin) and Valarie (the ranger), the group's strategist and a regular tabletop game fanatic Ken (the wizard), and his little sister Sarah (the fighter) begin their next adventure in Vaelrun while Eric's wife, Emily, who used to play the group's druid, is pregnant and out "attending her grove". Everything starts to change when Brandon, Valerie's new boyfriend, joins the group. While these friends can't seem to pull themselves away long enough to handle their real lives, Karen, the owner of the store watches on and wishes for an escape. Tabletop explores the way we use games to disconnect from our own realities by following the weekly fantasy adventures of these five friends.

Workshop performances will be at the The Arena Stage (Hobgoblin Theater), Theatre of Arts

1625 N Las Palmas Ave. Runtime 2hours 30minutes with one 10 minute intermission.

Saturday June 15 2019, 4:30 PM

Thursday June 20 2019, 8:30 PM

Saturday June 29 2019, 4:00 PM

Tickets: hff19.org/6215

Featuring: Adam Jacobson, Amanda Peterson, Bennett Cousins, Bryan Ha, Caitlynn Massey, Deanna Bakker, Erika Cruz, Jason Pollak, Justin Huff, Katie Lynn Mapel, Kyle Sundman, Laura Zenoni, Loic Suberville, Maya Kalyn Flores, Mitchell Mack, Natalie Swanner, Natsumi Matsubara, Paul Zelhart, Spencer Carney





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You