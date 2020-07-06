Sugar23 Partners with Blue Revolver Inc. to Bring Experiential Virtual Events Home and Beyond 

Sugar23 announces today a new partnership with Blue Revolver Inc., and with it, the release of a first-to-market, innovative experiential virtual event technology. Going beyond in-store events and concerts, the XR software brings a novel style of elevated multi-sensory moments right into consumer's homes, eliminating the need for specialist VR gear, and instead utilizing technology that almost everyone has access to - a smartphone and an app.

With the reality of continued physical isolation, Blue Revolver's approach to virtual events with the new app ensures that brands can create experiences that bring joy, community, and connection to consumers. It provides an uncharted level of interaction and immersion, creating moments of meaning versus lower quality video calls that inevitably lead to the all- too-familiar "Zoom Gloom" fatigue. By integrating findings from scientific research and utilizing color theory and sensory stimuli, this new technology provides consumers a break from their at-home environments and immerses them in spaces that soothe and invigorate them. These top-of-the-line virtual events are designed to imprint lasting memories in the brain and can do so for audience sizes that aren't limited by physical space.

The user-friendly technology can also be used to create a pop-up shop, with customers simply opening an app, which then scans the room for an open space and instantly fills it with the entrance to the shop. From there, they walk in and engage with a familiar branded retail environment elevated in ways only possible in a virtual venue.

With multiple companies looking to create the new standard for virtual events, Blue Revolver is ready to release its innovative technology and already has interest from top-tier brands for partnerships. Founded by Bree McAlister, Blue Revolver is answering the questions that many brands and artists have been asking this year - creating new ways for artists to engage with fans while their tours are on hold, providing ways for artists to sell merch at virtual concerts, and allowing brands to add new dimensions to online retail so that digital pop-ups feel like true destinations. McAlister commented on the partnership, "As an insanely big dreamer it was so important for me to find a creative partner who

would think as brightly and boldly as I believed was possible; Michael and his company Sugar23 is just that and more, it was a natural partnership that I'm so incredibly excited about and already proud of. Michael Sugar's creative instinct is beyond measure, his ability to understand the future and culture of entertainment and experiences truly shows his wealth of knowledge in entertainment overall, he embodies the truest spirit of innovative ways to tell stories and capture audiences so authentically." Michael Sugar commented, "Despite the ever-changing nature of our zeitgeist, Blue Revolver has managed to find a way to help brands connect to the masses in the most unconventional ways by creating real, tangible experiences. Bree and her team are not only brilliant, creative minds, but are also phenomenal business people. We are incredibly excited by the dynamic possibilities Blue Revolver brings to the table, and partnering together will only further bolster our strategic branding ecosystem, and allow us to be storytellers in any medium, and in any space."

The release of the technology is the first of what will be a fruitful partnership, with the impressive combined background of Sugar and McAlister. Blue Revolver's portfolio of brands already includes Nike, AT&T, Disney, Diageo, Apple/Beats, Netflix, Live Nation, and Moet Hennessy, with a specialty in creating bespoke experiential branded experiences that center on the science of the five human senses - smell, sound, taste, touch and sight. Sugar is a multi-award-winning producer, talent manager and CEO, with wide-ranging interests from content creation, to books, podcasts, e-gaming and more, notable projects include a studio launch with gaming giant FaZe Clan, a media partnerships with the Mandela family, and the launch of the Shelter Shorts charitable initiative with Short of the Week.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You