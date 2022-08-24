Spy Brunch LLC Presents DRAGON SHOW: THE EXTENDED TAIL

Cross into another realm and become part of an epic fantasy tale spanning thousands of years. Come encounter mystical and whimsical creatures, enjoy songs and festivities, but beware, because Here Be Dragons! Dragon Show: The Extended Tail is a 120-minute interactive immersive production from Spy Brunch LLC, creators of groundbreaking, award-winning shows The Pod, Sherwood & Nottingham and Safehouse '77.

With an audience of only 12 guests per showing, Dragon Show: The Extended Tail promises the kind of intimate, unforgettable adventure for which Spy Brunch has become known. Dragon Show: The Extended Tail is a highly interactive immersive experience featuring handmade artwork and architecture, original songs, and an engaging cast of talented performers. The show runs at a site-specific location in Los Feliz September 8th through October 2nd, 2022 with performances at 8pm Thursdays through Sundays.

Dragons... fairies... knights... enchanted meadows... spooky caves...

Your favorite childhood fantasies will come to life in Spy Brunch's epic immersive adventure, Dragon Show: The Extended Tail. Experience a fully realized interactive world with puzzles, original songs and score, and the most memorable cast of characters you've ever met. Feel the burst of excitement and wonder you've been missing as the world you know melts away before your eyes -- revealing a breathtaking magical realm you never knew was there.

You're invited to cross an inter-dimensional portal and attend a very special gathering in the secluded garden of the Dragonfly Fae. These creatures may look at you strangely - they haven't met many humans before - but they're delighted to welcome you... though you're not the only guest of honor tonight! Only steps away is the cave of the fearsome dragon known as The Veil, and you'll soon be meeting her as well. Will she see you as friend, foe, or food? No one knows how this story will end... but you might be able to change its outcome by connecting to your own ancient dragon spirit and following the clues to unlock an age-old mystery. One thing's for certain: This will be a night to remember!

Katelyn Schiller (Writer/Director) is an award-winning actor, writer, and illustrator. Katelyn has a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance from Central Washington University where she focused on devised works and Japanese Noh, and she has been writing, producing, and touring original works since 2015, with critically acclaimed plays like Murder Blood Bear Story, Quantum Entanglement, and Laertes Loves Hamlet Loves Ophelia. As a creator and performer, Katelyn has been on the front lines of the LA immersive theatre scene for the past three years, collaborating with interactive companies to performing in hits like ABC Project's C(ovell), Hollywood's exclusive club Cloak and Dagger, Drunken Devil's Bacchanalia & Bloody Gras, Sampson Creative Enterprise's Grunge Shop Tavern, CoAct's The Sideshow, and of course Spy Brunch's Safehouse '77, Safehouse '82, and The Pod.

Nick Rheinwald-Jones (Co-Writer/Producer) has been writing, directing, and producing award-winning immersive experiences in Los Angeles for the past five years. Originally educated as a writer & filmmaker at Tufts University, UCLA, and USC, he has developed pilots and screenplays for various studios and production companies; his work includes the Academy Nicholl Fellowship semifinalist spy thriller Worst Case Scenario and the action-comedy short film The Spy Who Came to Brunch. In 2017, he staged a live interactive spy thriller inside a 1970s bungalow, which led to the creation of the immersive smash hit Safehouse '77. In addition to directing two sold-out remounts of the show, he collaborated with CoAct Productions to write and co-produce The Sideshow, a circus-themed show which mixed traditional stage elements with intimate immersive encounters. The Pod and Safehouse '82 followed in 2019; the former was the winner of two awards at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Beginning in 2020, he served as Executive Producer and head writer for two seasons of Spy Brunch's Sherwood & Nottingham: An Interactive Epic, and he collaborated with KatNip Company in 2021 as writer and producer of the Zoom-based murder mystery A Dark and Stormy Murder. Online, Nick's writing has been featured in top entertainment outlets like Decider, PrimeTimer, and Previously.TV. He produced and hosted the podcast Making The Sausage and he is a regular guest contributor on the hit pop-culture podcast Extra Hot Great.

Weston Gaylord (Music and Lyrics) is a writer and composer/lyricist based in Los Angeles. Past work in theater, immersive entertainment, and virtual reality includes: Sherwood & Nottingham (Spy Brunch), Chained: A Victorian Nightmare (MWM Interactive), Gravity: A New(tonian) Musical (O'Neill NMTC Finalist, TheatreWorks New Works Festival). His musical theater songwriting has also been featured in A Little New Music Cabaret and The Latest Draft podcast. He is a member of the 2022 Geffen Writers' Room and a former member of the Humanitas PLAY LA fellowship and the Vagrancy Playwrights' Group.

The shows designers include Shoshanna Ruth Green, John Carrillo, Cam Sampson, Alexis Rheinwald-Jones, Andy Bates, Linda Richardson with costume design by Briana Roecks, Lighting Design by Anna Schumacher, and assistant direction and fight choreography by Shoshanna Ruth Green. The stage is managed by Amanda Eno and Courtney Rhodes.

The cast of Dragon Show features Steve Bradford, Mads Durbin, Shoshanna Green, Mandy Rubeli, Katelyn Schiller, Reed Sights, and Michaela Skaribas.

Tickets range from a single ticket ($100) to a VIP experience ($125). Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193124®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fspybrunch.ticketleap.com%2Fdragon-show-extended%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to purchase.