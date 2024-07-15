Spotlight: HERSHEY FELDER'S RACHMININOFF & THE TSAR at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

Hershey Felder's L.A. Return: Rachmaninoff & The Tsar

By: Jul. 15, 2024
Hershey Felder'S NEWEST WORLD PREMIERE! RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR - A PLAY WITH MUSIC Featuring Sergei Rachmaninoff’s most beloved compositions, from the Prelude in C#-, the 2nd Piano Concerto and more! For the first time, Hershey Felder will appear onstage with another artist, British-Italian Jonathan Silvestri in the role of Tsar Nicholas II.

Having safely fled Russia during the 1917 revolution, legendary pianist-composer Sergei V. Rachmaninoff made his home in the United States. In 1942, at the age of 68, he received American citizenship and bought a home in Beverly Hills, but his soul never left Russia. Six months thereafter, a terminal illness brought forth the memory of a long ago encounter with Russia’s last Tsar, Nicholas II, and the Tsar’s daughter, the Grand Duchess Anastasia. This memory would haunt him until the end. THREE WEEKS ONLY! AUGUST 7-25 The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage Santa Monica, CA




