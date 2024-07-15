Spotlight: HERSHEY FELDER'S RACHMININOFF & THE TSAR at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hershey Felder'S NEWEST WORLD PREMIERE! RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR - A PLAY WITH MUSIC Featuring Sergei Rachmaninoff’s most beloved compositions, from the Prelude in C#-, the 2nd Piano Concerto and more! For the first time, Hershey Felder will appear onstage with another artist, British-Italian Jonathan Silvestri in the role of Tsar Nicholas II.

Having safely fled Russia during the 1917 revolution, legendary pianist-composer Sergei V. Rachmaninoff made his home in the United States. In 1942, at the age of 68, he received American citizenship and bought a home in Beverly Hills, but his soul never left Russia. Six months thereafter, a terminal illness brought forth the memory of a long ago encounter with Russia’s last Tsar, Nicholas II, and the Tsar’s daughter, the Grand Duchess Anastasia. This memory would haunt him until the end. THREE WEEKS ONLY! AUGUST 7-25 The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage Santa Monica, CA

Comments