Soulful Storytelling With SECOND DEGREE Comes To Studio C

Holly (Aunt) and Joslyn (Niece), second-degree relatives, share their intergenerational journeys of healing as SECOND DEGREE. This unique and one-of-a-kind duo invite you into their inner circle of healing, sharing intimate stories that are intense and painful telling of adversity, struggle, transformation and joy, but balanced with stunning music, heart-opening meditation and some great conversation at Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 on November 9th and December 15th, 2019.

Unforeseen circumstances united Joslyn and Holly as they found themselves living together, temporarily, last year. During that time they often sat at the dining room table. Holly, while writing her memoir on re-occurring Life-lessons, framed around the alienation she experienced from her children and the alienation of her father in her youth, was blown away when Joslyn, her beautiful and talented niece, started talking about those same type of re-occurring lessons.

Two women at different points on their journey but connected by blood, Holly and Joslyn are willing to be vulnerable here. This is real life: raw, candid and unapologetic.

Holly's stories tell of the subtle if not invisible struggle of a woman, through #metoo events or other adversity, who was unaware of her lost inner-connection, and went around blindly trying to mend her wounds and create a life from the pieces of her fractured soul. Sound familiar? So often there isn't the high profile violence or newsworthy drama in our lives, yet we suffer just the same.

Joslyn's music speaks to the early discoveries of re-connection. She writes and performs her original songs to help herself and others learn compassion, joy and self-love.

We are unlimited creators of our lives whether we know it or not. Come hear about the magical endowments of life we all share. Our minds are so freaking powerful and we choose whether they hold us back or send us flying.

For more information visit: https://www.seconddegree.art





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You