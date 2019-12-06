Sold Out IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA at Garry Marshall Theatre Adds On Stage Seats

Garry Marshall Theatre Partners with the ANAM Irish Culture & Arts organization to present the highly popular Irish Christmas in America: The Show-featuring well-loved songs, lively instrumental music on fiddle, flute, pipes and harp, and thrilling Irish step dancing-for one night only on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 7pm.

The first round of seating has sold out, so the Garry Marshall has opened up limited Premium On Stage Seating for an up-close view. Premium On Stage tickets, starting at $80, are available by calling (818) 955-8101 or visiting garrymarshalltheatre.org.

Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the Irish Christmas in America 2019 tour features special guest singer Niamh Farrell, a Sligo vocalist who has toured with UK singer/songwriting star David Gray. Niamh teams up with legendary West Kerry singer Séamus Begley, famous for his charming wit and stunning voice. Samantha Harvey will perform Irish old-style dancing, putting the final touch on a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas.

ABOUT ANAM:

For millennia, Ireland, a small island country, has nurtured and preserved a unique and expressive culture. The Irish soul flourishes in the pure celebration of storytelling in all its forms, music, theater, language, art and the written word. From the quiet magic of John Ford and Maureen O'Hara to the explosive phenomenon of Riverdance, Los Angeles has continued to welcome the rich contributions of the Irish. ANAM - the Irish word for "soul" - is a permanent home for the Irish culture in Southern California, and center for the study and support of the arts of Ireland. Centered around a performance space dedicated to presenting the traditional as well as the current in Irish music, dance, theater and film, ANAM is a place where Irish groups from the region and around the world can gather, share, celebrate and flourish in the City of Angels.

Garry Marshall Theatre is a nonprofit organization providing innovative performances, educational opportunities, and storytelling activities for all ages, year-round. Located in the heart of Burbank and Toluca Lake's entertainment industry, the critically acclaimed and Ovation Award-winning 130-seat theatre was founded in 1997 as the Falcon Theatre by Hollywood legend Garry Marshall. Reestablished as the Garry Marshall Theatre in 2017, the theatre continues to cultivate new artists and experiences that spark ideas and build community.

