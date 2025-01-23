Skyline Festival Announces 2025 Arts District Stage Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Insomniac's Skyline Festival has announced its 2025 Arts District local stage lineup ahead of its fourth festival edition and second year at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

In collaboration with Insomniac's Factory 93 brand, Skyline's latest round of additions places the lens on championing and showcasing the artists and sounds that makes LA's underground dance music scene unique at a time where it's never been more important to shine a light on the local community.

Skyline's Arts District stage celebrates the best and brightest of the local underground community, placing the scene's leading names side-by-side with industry titans. Saturday features eclectic rising talent Annika Wolfe, Gyration Station's Trax Unit, CRISIS OF MAN's Selective Response, Blush LA's Shane Thomas, Sensory Signal's Capes, and OJ. On Sunday, Arts District acts include Warp Mode's Bianca Oblivion, Hood Rave's empowering BAE BAE, Planet Love's James Axon, and local favorites fun2bjane, Trussie, and Soul Purpose.

These names join a few other recent lineup additions including a back to back set from rising French techno star Nico Moreno and Parisian techno powerhouse Trym, Chicago house stalwart Green Velvet, DJ/producer and style icon Mia Moretti, rising LA talents Leisan and Rick Trainor, and Lights Down Low's Corey Sizemore.

The full lineup features world-class talent led by seasoned selectors Honey Dijon B2B Seth Troxler, Bronx-born duo The Martinez Brothers, Hellbent Records label boss Cloonee, Music On host and Pacha Ibiza resident Marco Carola, DJ/producer and environmental activist BLOND:ISH, Nicaraguan-American DJ sensation Gordo, an electrifying pairing from ØTTA B2B Bad Boombox, and many more.

Skyline is also proud to continue its partnership with Grand Park, powered by The Music Center (a 501(c)3 non-profit organization). In a gesture of gratitude to the city that has continuously hosted its events for over 30 years, Insomniac will donate a portion of ticket sales to the Gloria Molina Grand Park, in an effort to support and celebrate the ceaselessly vibrant community of LA. In the essence of sonic synchronicity, Skyline aims to cultivate an ethos of harmony, generosity, and cultural vitality in the City of Angels.

Tickets are available for purchase at SkylineFest.com.

