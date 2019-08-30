SkyPilot Kicks Off Next Runway Series with THE QUEEN'S FOOL

SkyPilot Theatre Company's Runway series gets royal with its next selection, The Queen's Fool, which will be performed on Sunday, Sept. 8th at 8pm at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The production is open to the public with tickets for $5 at the door.

SkyPilot, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new theatrical works, continues Runway, a play reading series that helps to develop new plays in the early drafts stage. The readings are directed by prominent Los Angeles theatre directors in partnership with the playwrights. They are rehearsed, staged, on their feet and performed with scripts-in-hand, immediately followed by a focused feedback session with a moderator, the playwright, and the audience.

The Queen's Fool is written by Kathleen Grotzinger, who was inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. In the play, directed by Kristina Lloyd, an insomniac Queen calls upon a gender-fluid Fool to help her sleep by telling her stories. Before long, she finds herself getting wrapped up in the Fool's tales of cross-dressing and running away to Illyria, an island rumored to be populated by other female-born cross-dressers. En route, the Fool is shipwrecked with the highborn Lady Lenore and then saved by pirates. What follows is a raucous journey of love, fear, rejection, longing, fights, Knights, honesty and new adventures.

Kathleen Grotzinger is a Los Angeles-based playwright and screenwriter with two major writing modes: fun scripts for kids and queer love stories for adults, both usually with a sense of magical realism. She has been selected for the Anna Zorino Children's Theatre Playwriting Award and her play Momotaro: Peach Boy Hero, will be produced as part of the University of New Hampshire's 2019 season.

SkyPilot will continue its 2019 Runway Series with A Twisted Christmas Carol by Phil Olson later this fall.

For additional information or for any other inquiries, please email SkyPilotTheatre@gmail.com.





