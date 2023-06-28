Singer Sally Stevens To Discuss And Sign Copies Of I SANG THAT Memoir On July 27 At Book Soup

Singer Sally Stevens, who has worked with artists like Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé and Sturgill Simpson, will give a book talk and sign copies of her memoir, I SANG THAT, at Book Soup on Thursday, July 27 at 7 PM.

Called “elegant, honest and full of music and history,” by Tony and Grammy award winning composer Marc Shaiman, I SANG THAT (Atmosphere Press) recounts her personal journey into the world of music-makers who create the film scores, television music, sound recordings, commercials and concert evenings the public has enjoyed during her lengthy career. In that six decade span, her role varied from concert tours with Ray Conniff, Nat King Cole and, later, Burt Bacharach, to television variety shows like Danny Kaye, Carol Burnett and the Smothers Brothers, to recording session work with Dean Martin, Neil Diamond and Sonny & Cher.

Her work eventually expanded into singing and contracting choirs for over a thousand film and television scores for renowned composers such as John Williams, Alan Silvestri, James Horner, Marc Shaiman, James Newton Howard, Danny Elfman, Dave Grusin, Hans Zimmer, James Horner, Jerry Goldsmith, James Newton Howard, Randy Newman and Terence Blanchard, and many others. Some of the more recent film scores she worked on were Bridge of Spies, directed by Steven Spielberg and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson.

It is Stevens' voice that is heard on the main titles for the long-running Family Guy and The Simpsons since those show's inceptions. She also served as Choral Director for the Oscars with additional on- and off-camera work on Grammys and Emmys broadcasts. She recently performed a retrospective of her lengthy career at the Vibrato nightclub in Los Angeles

Sally Stevens is a published author of short stories and essays.