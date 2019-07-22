Sierra Boggess To Give Special Interview On ON THE ROCKS Radio Show

Olivier nominated actress Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, Phantom, Love Never Dies) will appear on On the Rocks Radio Show Tuesday, July 23rd at 8pmPST/11pmEST with host TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez for an in depth chat about life in the theatre before she appears as Cinderella in The Hollywood Bowl's star studded Into the Woods.

She is best known for originating the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway and for her multiple appearances as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Sierra has been involved in several productions of The Phantom of the Opera beginning with the Las Vegas production in 2006. In 2010 she was cast in the role of Christine Daaé in Phantom's sequel Love Never Dies. After completing her role in Phantom of the Opera with Norm Lewis, Boggess returned to her alma mater Millikin University to perform a benefit concert featuring the Class of 2015 BFA Musical Theatre majors. It was based on her Awakening concert at 54 Below, and was held to help raise money for the school's new Theatre & Dance building. Boggess originated the role of Rebecca Steinberg in the 2015 Broadway production of It Shoulda Been You at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The musical-which also starred Boggess' former Master Class co-star Tyne Daly-featured direction by David Hyde Pierce.

Boggess performed the role of school principal Rosalie Mullins in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical adaptation of School of Rock at the Winter Garden Theatre. In February 2016, she reunited with Phantom's Ramin Karimloo in the Manhattan Concert Productions' staging of The Secret Garden in which she sang the role of Lily. Also in 2016, Boggess reunited with her Music in the Air co-star Kristin Chenoweth during her solo show My Love Letter To Broadway. She will appear as Cinderella with co-stars Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Cheyenne Jackson and Anthony Crivello at The Hollywood Bowl July 26th to the 28th.

On the Rocks with Alexander is a weekly, entertainment talk show hosted by TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez live from Los Angeles. The show has featured Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award Winners and regularly showcases performers from Broadway. The show streams live on UBNGO.com, iHeartRadio, FacebookLive and YouTubeLive. Archived episodes are available on iTunes, iHeartRadio, Here TV, Amazon Prime, FacebookWatch, Spotify, Roku, TuneIn, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube, GED Magazine, and NowTrending App. For more information, head to www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You