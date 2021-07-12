ShortsTV and Rock the Shorts Film Festival Team Up to Present Second Annual Festival

As part of an ongoing initiative to support film festivals that were impacted by the pandemic, ShortsTV, the first and only worldwide channel and network dedicated to short films, announced a partnership today with the Rock the Shorts Film Festival, a festival committed to showcasing short films across animation, documentary, drama, comedy and thriller/horror categories. Films from the second annual Rock the Shorts will air on the ShortsTV channel on July 22, July 29 and August 5 at 7PM PT/10PM ET.

"Sharing our goal at ShortsTV, Rock the Shorts celebrates short films across all genres, and we're honored to support another film festival on our channel," said ShortsTV Founder/CEO Carter Pilcher. "The work from these talented filmmakers deserves a platform, and we're pleased to showcase these films to our global audience and give them the recognition they deserve."

Airing across three programming blocks, featured titles from this year's Rock the Shorts Film Festival include COFFEE WITH EXES, COIN CATCHER, DON'T ASK ABOUT MY HOMETOWN, FEEL INDIA, FIRST HOLIDAY, FROG POT, HEAD TO HEAD, HELL INC., INFLECTION POINT, JERRY, KILLING TIME, LAZARUS MOTEL, LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED, MOONSHINE, NEUTRALS, REQUIEM FOR A CRAB, RIDE SHARE, SUICIDE DATE, THE BINDING OF ITZIK, THE ROTATION "XULANEWE," THIRSTY PARTY GIRL LOST AT THE BEACH, THIS IS WHAT I LOOK LIKE NAKED, TWISTED PERSPECTIVE, WHAT'S YOUR OPINION OF MEMORY? and WITHDRAWALS.

"We love short films. Shorts can pack an emotional punch and take us on a wonderful ride in 40 minutes or less," said Rock the Shorts Founder/Festival Director Roxanne Marciniak. "We feel the creators of such entertainment deserve recognition and encouragement. Much like ShortsTV! They have dedicated a network to short films. When the reality set in that our festival wouldn't be in a theater this year, we didn't want to give up. We still wanted something special and ShortsTV was it. When the most prestigious channel for short films says yes to airing your film festival, it's a big deal. We were thrilled...beyond thrilled. We cannot wait to see our first block of films on July 22. All of the filmmakers should feel like rock stars. They all deserve it."

Rock the Shorts is the filmmakers film festival. Now in its second year, the founders of Rock the Shorts are both filmmakers and huge fans of short films. The festival showcases short films while recognizing that many actors, directors, and writers have launched careers from this medium. The mission of the festival is to further inspire filmmakers to keep creating...keep telling stories...keep making short films! Broadcasting Rock the Shorts on ShortsTV underscores ShortsTV's commitment to amplify the voices of independent short-form creators and film festivals.

The complete list of featured films is as follows:

Thursday, July 22 at 7PM PT/10PM ET (Film Block 1)

COFFEE WITH EXES, Directed by Brett A. Hart

KILLING TIME, Directed by P. Patrick Hogan

JERRY, Directed by Jonathan Fahn

FIRST HOLIDAY, Directed by Matt Gold

THE BINDING OF ITZIK, Directed by Anika Benkov

LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED, Directed by Catherine Black

WHAT'S YOUR OPINION OF MEMORY?, Directed by Glenn Thomas

HELL INC., Directed by Eugene Khazin

THIRSTY PARTY GIRL LOST AT THE BEACH, Directed by Ben Goldsmith

Thursday, July 29 at 7PM PT/10PM ET (Film Block 2)

MOONSHINE, Directed by Tom Sands

COIN CATCHER, Directed by Mitchell Lucas

SUICIDE DATE, Directed by Doug Hurley

FROG POT, Directed by Saige Kristian

THIS IS WHAT I LOOK LIKE NAKED, Directed by Ethan David

NEUTRALS, Directed by Jacob Horne

REQUIEM FOR A CRAB, Directed by Patrick T. Gehlen

FEEL INDIA, Directed by Ion Sova

Thursday, August 5 at 7PM PT/10PM ET (Film Block 3)

DON'T ASK ABOUT MY HOMETOWN, Directed by Jacki Huntington

INFLECTION POINT, Directed by Björn Schagerström & Agnes Jeppsson

HEAD TO HEAD, Directed by Gregory Chollet, Maxime Chollet & Fabien Gillioz

RIDE SHARE, Directed by Nate Hapke

LAZARUS MOTEL, Directed by Ben Wade

THE ROTATION "XULANEWE," Directed by Hazhir As'adi

TWISTED PERSPECTIVE, Directed by John McDermott

WITHDRAWALS, Directed by Jorja Hudson

For more information on ShortsTV and how to watch, please visit shorts.tv.