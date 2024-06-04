Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 Announces Top Voted Semi-Finalists!

Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 10-Minute plays competition based theatre festival has had a very successful run over the past 4 weeks.
Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 10-Minute plays competition based theatre festival has had a very successful run over the past 4 weeks, and counting. With half of their shows being performed to sold-out audiences at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, multiple industry attendees judging talent & signing talent to other projects, and more prizes being added to the festival as a whole, this year's Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 is one for the books.
Led by multi-award winning Festival Director/Production Manager Ashley Karp and her equally award winning team, Soda Persi (Assistant Festival Director/Stage Manager), Andrew Cervantes (Latin X Program Director) and Cinnamon Rivera (LGBTQ+ Program Director), this year's Semi-Finals and Finals are ones you don't want to miss.
Some Semi-Finalists include multiple award winning writer/director Jeff Locker, whose self-written and directed piece "Father, Son" advanced to the English Section Bacall Semi-Finals with the Audience vote. Another standout is Patrick Censoplano who directed 2 pieces ("Waitering For Godot" and "Bruno Saw The Doctor") and is co-starring in another piece ("Will's Dramaturg") alongside actor Jared Boyd Miller, have also all advanced to the Semi-Final round. Jared Boyd Miller's other piece "Jump" in which he co-stars with actress Ina Loaiza, Directed by Ann Hurd and Written by Wendy Gough Soroka, is also a voted Semi-Finalist piece. All three of Wendy Gough Soroka's written pieces ("Jump", "The Line" and "Grace") have also advanced to the Semi-Finals round, making her the only writer with all three of her entered pieces advancing to the Semi-Finals round. Another standout is Short+Sweet veteran and actor Colin Borden, whose both directed pieces, Grace, starring Averi White and Katherine Tewksbury, and Manhood, starring James Thomas Gilbert and Aisha Kumari, have also advanced to the Semi-Finals.
Here's everyone who has advanced to the Semi-Final round, along with their dates and times of their performances:
"Alternate Reality"
Written by Jonathan Edgington
Directed by Carmelita Maldonado
"Ethan and Eve"
Written by Diana Romo
Directed by Gabriella Richardson
"Eleventh Night"
Written by Rex McGregor
Directed by Aidan Rees
"The Line"
Written by Wendy Gough Soroka
Directed by Nick Roy
"Landscaping"
Directed by Denise Mota
Written by Curt Strickland
"Grace"
Written by Wendy Gough Soroka
Directed by Colin Borden
"The Minus Touch"
Written by Johnny Cannizzaro
Directed By Robert Layth
"Tacos El Mago"
Written by Ignacio Gonzalez
Directed by Mari Mercado
"Every 10 Minute Play In 10 Minutes"
Written by Ken Levine
Directed by Elin Hampton
"Manhood"
Written by Philip Clay
Directed by Colin A Borden
"After All"
Written and Directed by April Audia
"Will's Dramaturg"
Written by Rich Rubin
Directed by Veronica Rosas
"There's A Zombie In The Garden, Frank!"
Written by Greg Gould
Directed by Mariah Karp
"On The Floor"
Written by Anthony Leiner
Directed by Kira Hoag
"An Awkward Conversation in the Shadow of Mount Moriah"
Written by John Bavoso
Directed by Thea Pueschel
"Final Request"
Written and Directed by Alejandra Marroquin-Flores
"La Cita"
Written by Laura Vega
Directed by Alejandro Patino
"El Abrazo del Vampiro"
Written by Henry Madrid
Directed by Jose Carrillo
"DeMente Abierta"
Written by Jona Cabrera
Adapted by Juani Manzo, Mauricio Santos and Flavia Carbone
Directed by Juani Manzo
"Estoy Muerto?"
Written by Claudio Regis
Directed by Carlos Trevi
"Los Novios"
Written by Jaime Mayorquin
Directed by Carlos Trevi
"The View From The Top"
Written by Louise Hopewell
Directed by Ashley Nguyen
"Jump"
Written by Wendy Gough Soroka
Directed by Ann Hurd
"Adira Dela Croix 6.0"
Written by Anthony Page
Directed by RJ Wayne
"Father, Son"
Written and Directed by Jeff Locker
"The Last Flight Out"
Written and Directed by Narmar Hanna
"Playground Games"
Written by CJ Hoke
Directed by Richard Piatt
"BRUNO SAW THE DOCTOR"
Written by Cary Pepper
Directed by Patrick Censoplano
"Waitering for Godot"
Written by Bruce Bonafede
Directed by Patrick Censoplano
Tickets are available for $25 at https://shortsweethollywood.stagey.net/. These shows do sell out, so get them while they last! All performances happening at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, CA.
