Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 Announces Top Voted Semi-Finalists!

Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 10-Minute plays competition based theatre festival has had a very successful run over the past 4 weeks, and counting. With half of their shows being performed to sold-out audiences at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, multiple industry attendees judging talent & signing talent to other projects, and more prizes being added to the festival as a whole, this year's Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 is one for the books.

Led by multi-award winning Festival Director/Production Manager Ashley Karp and her equally award winning team, Soda Persi (Assistant Festival Director/Stage Manager), Andrew Cervantes (Latin X Program Director) and Cinnamon Rivera (LGBTQ+ Program Director), this year's Semi-Finals and Finals are ones you don't want to miss.

Some Semi-Finalists include multiple award winning writer/director Jeff Locker, whose self-written and directed piece "Father, Son" advanced to the English Section Bacall Semi-Finals with the Audience vote. Another standout is Patrick Censoplano who directed 2 pieces ("Waitering For Godot" and "Bruno Saw The Doctor") and is co-starring in another piece ("Will's Dramaturg") alongside actor Jared Boyd Miller, have also all advanced to the Semi-Final round. Jared Boyd Miller's other piece "Jump" in which he co-stars with actress Ina Loaiza, Directed by Ann Hurd and Written by Wendy Gough Soroka, is also a voted Semi-Finalist piece. All three of Wendy Gough Soroka's written pieces ("Jump", "The Line" and "Grace") have also advanced to the Semi-Finals round, making her the only writer with all three of her entered pieces advancing to the Semi-Finals round. Another standout is Short+Sweet veteran and actor Colin Borden, whose both directed pieces, Grace, starring Averi White and Katherine Tewksbury, and Manhood, starring James Thomas Gilbert and Aisha Kumari, have also advanced to the Semi-Finals.

Here's everyone who has advanced to the Semi-Final round, along with their dates and times of their performances:

CHAPLIN SEMI-FINALS (WILD CARD) - Friday June 7th at 7:30 PM

"Alternate Reality"

Written by Jonathan Edgington

Directed by Carmelita Maldonado

"Ethan and Eve"

Written by Diana Romo

Directed by Gabriella Richardson

"Eleventh Night"

Written by Rex McGregor

Directed by Aidan Rees

"The Line"

Written by Wendy Gough Soroka

Directed by Nick Roy

"Landscaping"

Directed by Denise Mota

Written by Curt Strickland

"Grace"

Written by Wendy Gough Soroka

Directed by Colin Borden

"The Minus Touch"

Written by Johnny Cannizzaro

Directed By Robert Layth

"Tacos El Mago"

Written by Ignacio Gonzalez

Directed by Mari Mercado

BRANDO SEMI-FINALS (English section) Saturday June 8th at 4 PM

"Every 10 Minute Play In 10 Minutes"

Written by Ken Levine

Directed by Elin Hampton

"Manhood"

Written by Philip Clay

Directed by Colin A Borden

"After All"

Written and Directed by April Audia

"Will's Dramaturg"

Written by Rich Rubin

Directed by Veronica Rosas

"There's A Zombie In The Garden, Frank!"

Written by Greg Gould

Directed by Mariah Karp

"On The Floor"

Written by Anthony Leiner

Directed by Kira Hoag

"An Awkward Conversation in the Shadow of Mount Moriah"

Written by John Bavoso

Directed by Thea Pueschel

FELIX SEMI-FINALS (Latin X section) Saturday June 8th at 7:30 PM

"Final Request"

Written and Directed by Alejandra Marroquin-Flores

"La Cita"

Written by Laura Vega

Directed by Alejandro Patino

"El Abrazo del Vampiro"

Written by Henry Madrid

Directed by Jose Carrillo

"DeMente Abierta"

Written by Jona Cabrera

Adapted by Juani Manzo, Mauricio Santos and Flavia Carbone

Directed by Juani Manzo

"Estoy Muerto?"

Written by Claudio Regis

Directed by Carlos Trevi

"Los Novios"

Written by Jaime Mayorquin

Directed by Carlos Trevi

BACALL SEMI-FINALS (English section) Sunday June 9th at 6 PM

"The View From The Top"

Written by Louise Hopewell

Directed by Ashley Nguyen

"Jump"

Written by Wendy Gough Soroka

Directed by Ann Hurd

"Adira Dela Croix 6.0"

Written by Anthony Page

Directed by RJ Wayne

"Father, Son"

Written and Directed by Jeff Locker

"The Last Flight Out"

Written and Directed by Narmar Hanna

"Playground Games"

Written by CJ Hoke

Directed by Richard Piatt

"BRUNO SAW THE DOCTOR"

Written by Cary Pepper

Directed by Patrick Censoplano

"Waitering for Godot"

Written by Bruce Bonafede

Directed by Patrick Censoplano

Tickets are available for $25 at https://shortsweethollywood.stagey.net/. These shows do sell out, so get them while they last! All performances happening at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, CA.

