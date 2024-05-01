SheNYC Arts Will Present Five New Shows Selected From 450 Submissions at the 2024 SheLA Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SheNYC Arts has announced their selected shows for the 2024 SheLA Summer Theater Festival.

The Festival, which annually features the works of West Coast-based women, trans, & non-binary playwrights, will run from July 15-21, 2024 at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood with both an in-person audience and select digital performances.

The 2024 SheLA Summer Theater Festival will present four new full-length plays: Blanche Stuart Scott by Kristen Ritter, Break by Caroline Ullman, here comes the night by Lisa Kenner Grissom, and Zora and Langston by Imani Mitchell. It will also present one full-length musical: Ink & Paint by Danielle E. Moore.

To support this year's Festival, SheNYC has also announced an online auction fundraiser. Donors can bid on an exciting selection of items, and all proceeds will go towards the SheLA, SheNYC, SheATL, and SheDFW Festivals this summer. Items up for auction include tickets to Saturday Night Live, dinner and a show at NYC's City Winery or 54 Below, one-on-one meetings with entertainment professionals, and tickets to Broadway shows. Learn more about the auction at SheNYCArts.org.

The SheLA shows were selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 450 submissions. Select performances will be filmed and made available online through digital tickets.

"At SheLA, we especially take pride in our completely open submission process," says SheLA Executive Producer Emily Rellis. "This process means we find the absolute best full-length shows in the country, and this year's festival will reflect that. Our five selected shows stood out because of their urgent themes, compelling characters, and brilliant writing."

Tickets to the performances will be available beginning on June 1, and you can learn more about each show at www.SheNYCArts.org/She-LA.

Play Broadway Games