Sensory Friendly Performances Announced at La Habra Depot Theatre

Learn more about the upcoming performance lineup!

Feb. 8, 2022  
Phantom Projects will present Sensory Friendly performances of Charlotte's Web, on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12:00 PM; Mariachi Girl on Sunday, Apr. 3 at 12:00 PM; and You're A Good Man Charlie Brown on Sunday, May 15 at 12:00 PM, at The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot.

A Sensory Friendly performance is a live-theatre production that welcomes individuals with sensory needs, including people on the autism spectrum, as well as first-time theatregoers and young children. Performances are at reduced capacity to allow for patron movement; staff and actors are trained to accommodate patron needs, and all patrons are welcome to experience theater in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

In addition, there are environmental adjustments to create a friendly, supportive environment, as well as alterations to the performance:

  • The house lights will remain dimmed during the performance, rather than completely off
  • The intensity of lighting and sound effects will be reduced
  • A staffed quiet area will available in the lobby for children who need to take a break from the show
  • There will be a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere where patrons can feel comfortable during the performance and enter or exit the theater during the performance, with the assistance of ushers
  • Tablets and smartphones will be permitted to help non-verbal audience members communicate

For tickets and additional information on Sensory Friendly performances, visit www.LaHabraDepot.com.


