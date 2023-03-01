See Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "Tangled" presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre March 17 through 23.



Daily showtimes for "Tangled" March 17 through 23 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are $16 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/