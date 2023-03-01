Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

See Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan Theatre

The event runs March 17-23.

Mar. 01, 2023  
Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "Tangled" presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre March 17 through 23.

Daily showtimes for "Tangled" March 17 through 23 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are $16 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/





Valerie Perri Joins LITTLE WOMEN- A NEW MUSICAL At The Knitting Factory Photo
Valerie Perri Joins LITTLE WOMEN- A NEW MUSICAL At The Knitting Factory
4 Times Entertainment announces Valerie Perri has joined the list of performers of a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Perri will narrate the sold-out show at the Knitting Factory in North Hollywood on March 6.
Jeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort &am Photo
Jeff Dunham Brings STILL NOT CANCELED to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino For Six Shows
Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, announce six dates for his new show, “Still Not Canceled,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 
Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Award Photo
Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Will Host Reinvented and Interactive 15th Annual Art Star Awards in April
The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance has announced that the 15th Annual Art Star Awards will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, on the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m.
LA Theatre Week Set For This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions Photo
LA Theatre Week Set For This March With Discounted Tickets To Over 75 Productions
LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be happening from March 13 to 26. With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, beginning on February 27th, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.

share