Savage Ticket Announces Winners Of Its 'How I Fell In Love With Jazz' Contest

In anticipation of the debut of Savage Ticket's exciting and innovative new music platform slated for early 2021, Savage Ticket Jazz music fans were invited by Savage Ticket to submit fun and creative short video diaries for their "How I Fell In Love With Jazz" contest, detailing how jazz fans and performers alike fell in love with Jazz music. The contest began in October and ended in November. Entries were judged by a world-class panel of judges including Al di Meola, Dorthaan Kirk, Karrin Allyson, Houston Person and Noriko Ueda. Click here to view the contest guidelines.

Among the heartfelt and creative entries, professional musician, educator, and hardcore jazz fan Andromeda Turre's entry here bested those other entries to receive the $2,500 top prize. Coming in second and awarded $1,000 was artist, martial artist, animator, filmmaker, director and stuntman/stunt choreographer Malcolm Washington of Shawnee, Kansas, for his entry, here. $100 was awarded to 56 additional participants including: Alphee Aboghe, Sheila Anderson, Adil Anwar, Arthur Baron, Benny Benack III, Pascal Bokar, Brett Boyd, Andrew Bryson, Cobby Brzeski, Anysha Carney Jacobs, Rodrick Colbert, David Cruz, Micah Edwards, Connor Fallon, Paul Glenshaw, Benjamin Green, Sam Gucwa, Madelyn Harris, Quinn Harris, Lezlie Harrison, Andrew Hart, Gary Hickham, Nathan Holaway, Emma Hurst, Robine Jackson, Whitney Marchelle Jackson, Jesse Junior, Travis Kemp, Kazue Kiyono, Rody Lafrance, Ireesh Lal, Russell Layne, Ava Lehner, Shinya Lin, Colin Logatto, Isaiah McClain, Curtis McMillian, Guy Mintus, Antoinette Montague, Lucas Novaes, Charlie Pecoraro, Alberto Pibiri, Jeannette Pina, Andrew Ramsingh, Michael Reilly, Angel Rogers, Damian J. Sanchez, Deborah Silver, Charles Skeete, Zach Surprenant, Duchess Trio, Gary Vercelli, Verity Watts, and Bill Wurtzel. A total of $9,100 was awarded in all. This contest was free to enter. View all video submissions here.

"It was exciting to see the response and the energy built around the "How I Fell in Love With Jazz" contest. The video entries were so well done and they passionately expressed a shared love of Jazz. We congratulate the winners and a special thank you goes to our esteemed panel of judges," said Kent Savage, Founder and CEO of Savage Ticket. "We believe that the power of Jazz reaches across cultural boundaries, unites people and brings an immense amount of joy to life. This contest underscored all of these values and we look forward to continuing our efforts to reimagine how music is presented, enjoyed and shared though future digital and real-world experiences."

"Grateful for the opportunity to share her love for jazz, Andromeda Turre said, "I had struggled to put this journey into words until you presented the question that framed the whole narrative. I founded "Growing Up Jazz" since the pandemic hit and have been speaking virtually with students about race relations in the USA through the lens of jazz." She plans on using the money to continue to broaden her reach.

