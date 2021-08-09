Sarah Silverman, Alonzo Bodden and More to Take Part in GOOD AURA COMEDY

Cinelounge Outdoors will present the first in a series of live, occasional comedy events called Good Aura Comedy on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Two-hour show begins at 8:00 p.m. Host Sean Leary presents Sarah Silverman, Alonzo Bodden, Beth Stelling, Rory Albanese, Anna Simeri.

Bar by Lost Property. Food by The Bombbachi Truck (Asian Fusion). Luscious, legendary Cinelounge Popcorn in the house! Assisted listening available. Handicap accessible. Discounted parking across the street (mention Cinelounge). This event is for audience members age 21 and over.

Good Aura Comedy. At Cinelounge Outdoors, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood, CA 90028. Tickets: $30.00. Available at http://arenascreen.com Information: (323) 924-1644.

Covid protocols in effect on the day of the event will be observed.