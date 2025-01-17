SUPERSIZED COMEDY Will Raise Funds For the Victims of California Fires

Click Here for More on California Wildfires

California Virtual Fundraiser– Funny Raising Productions will present Supersized Comedy in a virtual special event fundraiser for victims of the California fires. The live stream occurs Sunday June 19th at 10:00 pm. New York comics Mary Dimino, Randi Simon Lupo, Carolann Valentino, Tracy Rosenberg, Donna Lloyd join producer Jess Miller in an evening of stand-up, story, and unique characters.

Fundraising is dear to Jess Miller’s heart, who makes sure that “every show gives back to the community.” For Sunday’s event, the proceeds go directly towards those victims of the tragic LA fires, providing funds, clothes, food, and other life-giving necessities.

The show consists of stand-up comedy, feel-good songs and interactive characters. The cast includes headliner Mary Dimino (Comedy Central, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC Today, HBO’s Chris Rock Show, PBS, winner Best Solo Show New York International Fringe Festival for Scared Skinny: A One (hundred pound lighter) Woman Show), Carolann Valentino, (Comedy Comcast, ABC, Winner Best of Show Canadian Fringe), Tracy Rosenberg (Tropicana Atlantic City, My Big Gay Italian Wedding), Randi Simon Lupo (Catch a Rising Star, Foxwoods, Cape May Aerodome), Donna Lloyd (Manhattan Neighborhood Network, Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club)

The cast explores perceived beauty standards in society through stand-up, story, and eccentric characters.

