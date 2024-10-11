SUMMERTIME, AN INTERLUDE Comes to Loft Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production in Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s Second Stage), the world premiere of summertime, an interlude by aniello fontano. Directed by Dayo Ade, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Michael Houston, Brianne Ingram, Hanna Isac, Princess Ja’net, Ritzi Lanier, Matt Lorenzo, Sean Alan Mazur, Asha Nataraj, Elena Nicholson, and Aya Washington. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, Occtober 18, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, November 10.



The hottest day of summer is interrupted when a community leader is rushed to the hospital. As Red fights for his life, the neighborhood bands together to hunt down his wannabe executioner. Through belly laughs, cold beer, and blunt smoke, the truth about the shooting at "Red's Deli" bleeds out. Relationships are tested, lies are told, questions are answered, confessions are made — and before sundown, the neighborhood loses a piece of its heart forever.



Lighting and sound designs are by Matthew Scheel, costume manager is Danielle Ozymandias, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Sarah Nilsen, rehearsal stage manager is Daniel J. Parker, and production stage manager is Macedonia Bullington. Videography is by Daniel J. Parker, production photography is by Paul Davis, and graphic and website design is by Amanda Chambers. summertime, an interlude is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey with associate producers Cassandra Carmona and Danielle Ozymandias.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153.



Sawyer’s Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

