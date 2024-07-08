SUM Poetry Returns to Towne Street Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Towne Street Theatre will bring back SUM Poetry by popular demand on Saturday, July 27th at 8pm at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre Los Angeles in Hollywood. A bench of established and promising poetic performers tackles today's current topics with depth, humor, and insight in this creative artform that has been a TST audience favorite since 2018. An open mic follows the performance, so any and all can participate in spoken word expression. Published writer RJ Wayne, author of Milkcrate Monologues Volume 1, leads TST performers in SUM Poetry with co-host Melissa Booey, author of Birdbrain/the Calamitous Chronicle of Mr. Livingston and Tiger Lily, and award-winning slam poet JP Rapozo.

"SUM Poetry's immersive style of performance has grown in popularity throughout the years, and TST is proud to continue bringing it to the public in Los Angeles," said Wayne "We invite audiences to listen and speak their own truths, especially during these contentious times when our voices most need to be heard.

Tickets for SUM Poetry are $10, and can be purchased here.

Towne Street Theatre is Los Angeles' premier African American theatre company. It is celebrating 31 years of compelling, inspiring, and thought-provoking performances that celebrate black and other diverse storytellers. For more information, please visit https://www.townestreetla.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

