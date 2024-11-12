SPRING AWAKENING; TICK, TICK...BOOM!; and More Set For the Chance Theater 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chance Theater has announced its 2025 season, featuring bold, groundbreaking musicals, regional premieres, a world premiere from the company's inaugural resident playwright, and beloved holiday and family classics. Each production reflects Chance Theater’s dedication to innovative storytelling and diverse perspectives, promising a season filled with unforgettable performances for the entire community.

“Our 2025 season offers something for everyone—from acclaimed musicals to powerful new voices,” said Founding Executive Artistic Director Oánh Nguyễn. “With shows that challenge, inspire, and celebrate, we’re excited to bring stories that resonate on a deeply personal level, whether through the heart-pounding energy of Tick, Tick… Boom!, the poignant memories in Such Small Hands, or the thought-provoking journey of What the Constitution Means to Me. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this season and the connections each show will spark.”

The season kicks off with the electrifying musical Tick, Tick… BOOM! by Jonathan Larson with script consultation by David Auburn. This exhilarating, autobiographical journey dives into the dreams, doubts, and passions of a young composer on the brink of a breakthrough. Running from January 24th to February 23rd, 2025, on the Cripe Stage, this production is brought to life under the direction of H. Adam Harris, with music direction by Lex Leigh and choreography by Niko Montelibano.

Next, Chance Theater will present the world premiere of Such Small Hands by 2011 Resident Playwright Adam Szymkowicz. This hilarious and poignant play about love, aging, and the small moments that make up a marriage and a life will run from February 28th to March 23rd, 2025, on the Fyda-Mar Stage. Directed by Matthew McCray.

Following that, Chance Theater will present the Orange County premiere of The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh. This historical drama tells the story of Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman to come to America. The production will run on the Cripe Stage from May 16th to June 8th, 2025. Directed by Producing Associate Shinshin Yuder Tsai.

The summer will heat up with the regional premiere of Spring Awakening, a rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, based on the play by Frank Wedekind. This powerful show explores the struggles, desires, and confusion of adolescence in a repressive society. This Tony Award-winning musical will run from July 11th to August 10th, 2025, on the Cripe Stage. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Jocelyn A. Brown, with music direction by Resident Artist Robyn Manion and choreography by Mo Goodfellow.

The fall season will feature the thought-provoking drama What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. This Pulitzer finalist is a deeply personal, thought-provoking play that reexamines the U.S. Constitution and its impact on women’s lives across generations. The production will run from October 3rd to October 26th, 2025, on the Cripe Stage. Directed by Katie Chidester.

For the holiday season, Chance Theater brings back the beloved musical Anne of Green Gables with a book by Joseph Robinette and music and lyrics by Evelyn D. Swensson. This heartwarming story of friendship, family, and imagination is perfect for audiences of all ages. Join us from November 28 to December 21, 2025, on the Cripe Stage for a production filled with timeless charm.

Bringing even more holiday cheer, Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas, The Musical returns with a book by Cara Lustik and Matthew Hardy, music by Randy Klein, and lyrics by Matthew Hardy. This festive tale follows Nancy as she dreams of an extravagant Christmas—until an unexpected twist reveals the true spirit of the season. Bringing holiday cheer from December 5 to 21, 2025, on the Fyda-Mar Stage. Directed by Resident Artist James McHale.

Earlier in the year, Chance Theater is thrilled to welcome back Fancy Nancy, The Musical, book and lyrics by Susan DiLallo, with music and lyrics by Danny Abosch. This whimsical adventure follows Nancy and her friends as they explore the importance of family, friendship, and staying true to oneself—all with Nancy’s signature flair! Catch this delightful show on the Cripe Stage from March 28 to April 13, 2025. Directed by Resident Artist Laura Hathaway.

The season “contains stories told by diverse voices that offer fresh perspectives on the history of our nation, stories that connect to ongoing societal issues at the forefront of American consciousness, and stories that encourage individuals to actively participate in shaping the future of democracy.” said Literary Manager James Michael McHale. “In short, it is a deeply personal season that will leave audiences as entertained as they are empowered.”

