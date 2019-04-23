SOUTHERNMOST Extends Through May 6th

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is thrilled to announce the extension of SOUTHERNMOST by Mary Lyon Kamitaki, with its original stars intact which includes Amielynn Abellera, Kimberly Alexander, Aaron Ikeda, Alberto Isaac, and Sharon Omi.

The critical and audience favorite production, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, will extend its run through Monday, May 6th, at 8 PM.

Production Team includes: Justin Huen (scenic design), Lily Bartenstein (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design). Casting Director was Raul Clayton Staggs. It will be staged managed by Letitia Chang and produced for Playwrights' Arena by Henry 'Heno' Fernandez with Giovanni Ortega as Associate Producer.

Regular performances are Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, through May 6th. SOUTHERNMOST is being presented at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.orgor call 800-838-3006.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You