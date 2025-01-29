SONOMUSETTE: MUSIQUE DE PARIS Comes to the Town Hall Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the romance and charm of the French café music scene with featured Parisian singer Mimi Pirard and SonoMusette. Through timeless songs by iconic artists such as Edith Piaf, Yves Montand, Jacques Brel, Charles Trenet, Georges Brassens, Serge Gainsbourg, and more, SonoMusette will transport you to the heart of mid-1900s Paris.

SonoMusette masterfully blends musette accordion, guitar, bass, and drums to create a rich musical tapestry that evokes the provocative and melancholic spirit of this era. Their artistry captures the nostalgia of mid-century Paris, enchanting listeners of all generations with the beauty and emotion of this beloved genre.

This is Paris as it lives in our hearts, our memories, and our imaginations. Don't miss this unforgettable journey through sound and time.

Tickets will be $25 in advance and $30 at the door. This event will also have VIP tickets for $40, which includes a private sound check, first chance to reserve seats, light Hors d'oeuvres and drinks. VIP doors at 6:00pm, general doors at 6:30pm with music at 7:00pm.

Comments