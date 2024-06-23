SOLOFEST 2024 Reveals Encore Shows Running June Through August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Whitefire Theatre continues SOLOFEST 2024 with their Best of Fest, now through August 4, 2024, at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Show Schedule:

Saturday, June 22 at 8:00 PM

Award-winning FLAYED written & performed by Josiah Bount, directed David Bridel, founder/Artistic Director of The Clown School

In conservative Southwest Virginia, a puritanical pastor attempts to deliver his first sermon, but is interrupted by the many obscene voices in his head. He must confront his theology, sexuality, and identity in order to finish his sermon and... to survive. Ages 18+. 85 minutes.

Sunday, June 30 at 7:00 PM

Award-winning MID LIFE MOOD SWING written and performed by Mary Kennedy, directed by Charlene Ward

Mid Life Mood Swing What happens when you turn 50, have two teenagers and are married 20 years? You have a Mid Life Mood Swing! Mary Kennedy (Shameless, CONAN, Hulu), stars in this roller coaster ride, of motherhood, marriage, midlife and menopause. Ages 16+. 60 minutes.

Saturday, August 3 at 8:00 PM & Sunday August 04 at 3:00 PM

Award-winning A MILE IN MY SHOES created and performed by Kathryn Taylor Smith, directed by Zadia Ife

Join Ester, an omniscient shoe whisperer, as she walks us through a day in her life on Skid Row. We meet a vagabond of characters: a transgender teen, a young mom, a mentally ill substance abuser, a high school valedictorian, a police officer, concerned citizens at a city council meeting and others. Ages 16+. Approximately 60-90 mins.

All tickets are $25. To buy tickets, or for more information about the shows and the artists please visit whitefiretheatre.com.

The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., in beautiful Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.

Comments