SHIZUKA Written & Directed by Tomoko Karina to Open at the Zephyr Theatre in September

"Shizuka", written & directed by Tomoko Karina will open in Los Angeles, CA on Sep 16, 2022, at the Zephyr Theatre.

"Shizuka" is a drama based upon a true beloved historical tale in Japan. This tragic love story is both unapologetically romantic and epic. Introducing the dramatic fate of bigger-than-life legendary historic characters in 12th century Japan to the audience in Los Angeles.

"Shizuka" will attract live audiences in Los Angeles and Live stream globally. It presents the aesthetic charm of traditional Japanese costumes, mannerisms, Japanese classical dance, and fierce combat scenes with innovative modern theatrical design. It will be delivered with English dialogue by trained actors with diverse backgrounds in order for an American audience to viscerally feel the story. The perfect combination of glamorous exoticism and emotionally heightened authentic storytelling. The origin of "Shizuka" was showcased in the summer of 2021 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, earning the Best Play, Best Direction, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Costume nominations at the Broadway World LA Regional Award. 16 uniquely talented groups of actors, martial artists, singers, and a dancer will fill the stage of "SHIZUKA". The light/ scenic will be designed by a multiple Ovation Award nominee, LA Weekly Theatre Award and Dramalogue Award-winning, Emmy Certificate of Contribution-associate lighting director, Dan Reed.

"Shizuka" takes you to the civil war era in 12th Century Japan. Shizuka-Gozen is the most popular Shirabyoshi dancer (entertainer who serves the Gods) in Kyoto, the capital of Japan, where the gorgeous court aristocratic culture is flourishing. Shizuka meets Yoshitsune of Minamoto, the younger brother of the supreme leader of the Genji Samurai clan. Yoshitsune is a dashing war hero who is taking Kyoto by storm. Shizuka is Kyoto's No.1 dancer of reputed beauty. They fall fatally in love. Winter of 1185, their love story follows a tragic path...

Tickets are currently on sale, available at Eventbrite

"Shizuka -静" （2 Hours with an Intermission）

Written/ Directed by Tomoko Karina

Date: Sep 16 - Oct 9, 2022

Fridays & Saturdays @ 8pm, Sundays @2:30pm & 7:30pm

Live Streaming: 10/1(Sat) @ 8pmPST, 11pmEST, 10/2(Sun)12pm Japan, 4:00am EU

Ticket: $45 (Live Stream $20, Group Tickets 5+ $40/ each, 10+ $35/ Each, 20+ $30)

Venue: The Zephyr Theatre; 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, Phone: (661) 670-8328

Scenic/ Light design: Dan Reed, Technical Supervisor: Nick Foran, Costume: Yukari Black, Maria Vallera, Music: Rodorigo Montfort, Stage, Combat Designer: Masa Kanome, Illustration: Yuka Abiru, Poster Design: Kazuyo Horie

Cast: Amery Thao, Yukari Black, Ace Christiansen, Alexander Collins, Matthew Dubois, Matthew Fairman, Jonathan Huynh-Mast, Tomoko Karina, Andre Keir, Tony Kim, Michael Mitchell, River Ramos. Collin Shay, Jon Vasquez, Ramona Yates