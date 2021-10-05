SALVAGE Returns to Los Angeles for a Limited Run

Having a dream is like running with scissors. Harley, a singer-songwriter whose wife is expecting their first child, has decided to hang up his dream before it destroys his family. On the way to pawn his guitar, he stumbles across the bar where his musical hero, Floyd Whitaker, died. Upon entering, he finds an inhospitable bartender and a single surly customer who's strumming the blues on an old guitar. How could he resist an adventure like this?

Tim Alderson (Book/Music/Lyrics) is an award-winning writer and a fifth-generation farmer/agricultural expert. He grew up working in the fields of Central California to a soundtrack of local artists like Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and Credence Clearwater Revival. As a young man he moved to Los Angeles where he spent most of his time in nightclubs and recording studios, working in the music business with acts who were at the beginning or a crossroad in their careers. He knows something about having a dream and finding the courage to follow it, which he did in the music business and in agriculture, by founding a new kind of farm life. Tim created, and is Executive Director of, Seeds of Hope. The organization works to alleviate food insecurity for thousands of low-income households in over 100 communities across Southern California through a network of urban farms, food pantries, and meal programs.

"Weighing dreams and aspirations against responsibilities and obligations can be paralyzing," offers playwright Tim Alderson. "Each of the characters in 'Salvage' is struggling with this on some level. The words they exchange, whether encouragement or reproach, are meant as much for themselves as for anyone else."

Director Damian D. Lewis helmed the world premiere production of Salvage in 2019. Since his well-received directing debut of James Baldwin's The Amen Corner, Damian has directed over 30 shows, including productions of In The Heights, Twilight L.A. 1992, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf, numerous Shakespeare and Greek texts, and Tartuffe. Most recently, he directed Much Ado About Nothing, and Appropriate penned by Branden Jacob-Jenkins. His latest film credit is Harriet, directed by Kasi Lemmons. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School of Theater, and is currently Co-Head of BFA Acting at the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia, CA.

Songwriters include Mark Heard (his work covered by Joan Baez, The Call, Bruce Cockburn, and Buddy Miller whose recording of Mark's song "Worry Too Much" won the Americana Music Award for "Song of the Year" in 2005. He's part of Macon Georgia's musical legacy that includes Little Richard, Otis Redding, and the Allman Brothers Band); Pat Terry (responsible for some of the biggest hits on Country radio having penned chart-toppers for artists Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Sammy Kershaw, Kenny Chesney, and Alan Jackson); Randy VanWarmer (pop hit, "Just When I Needed You Most." He penned other chart toppers such as, "I'm in a Hurry and I Don't Why" for Alabama, "I Guess it Never Hurts to Hurt Sometimes" for the Oak Ridge Boys, and songs for Tim McGRaw, Blake Shelton, and Dolly Parton).

Colin Linden (Musical Director) worked as musical director for the television series Nashville. He plays acoustic and electric guitar, specializing in slide guitar, country blues, and ragtime fingerpicking. He frequently collaborates with country and folk performers. Some of the artists that Colin has worked with include Bruce Cockburn, Lucinda Williams, T-Bone Burnett, Emmylou Harris, Leon Redbone, Rita Chiarelli, Chris Thomas King, The Band, Keb' Mo', Charles Esten, and Bob Dylan

Cast: David Atkinson* (Bright Star - First Nat'l Tour, Billy Elliot - La Mirada, The Trails - NYMF world premiere, TV/Film: American Horror Story, Snowfall, Scandal, "The Devil All the Time," "All I Wish," "American Made," and "Hillbilly Elegy" directed by Ron Howard) as Preacher; Natalie Llerena (Helen Hayes Award recipient 2x's with Washington, DC's Synetic, Broadway's American Airlines Theater with the 24 Plays on Broadway; Road Theatre: Nowhere on the Border, Death House (Alternate Cast); Los Angeles Starry: A Vincent Van Gogh Musical at The Rockwell, The Madres at Skylight Theater) as Destiny; Sam O'Byrne (The Death of Hayden Waverly - Ars Nova ANT Fest, "A Normal Life" feature film) as Harley; Leonard Earl Howze* (Bono in August Wilson's Fences, TV/Film: CBS Kevin Can Wait; series regular TNT's Memphis Beat, guest star Shameless, Netflix The True Memoirs of an International Assassin, Live Cargo, "Antwone Fisher," "The Ringer," "The Lone Ranger" and "Faults") as Johnson.

Creative Team: Joel Daavid (Scenic Design), Matt Richter (Lighting Design), Christopher Moscatiello (Sound Design), Chiara Cola (Costume Design), Jenine MacDonald (Props Design), , Michael Donovan (Casting Director), Chloe Willey (Production Stage Manager).

SALVAGE opens at 8pm on Saturday, October 9th and runs 8pm on Friday and Saturdays, 3pm on Sundays through November 14, 2021. The Hudson Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, 90038, with ample street parking. Tickets are $35. Reservations and information (323) 856-4249; www.Onstage411.com/Salvage