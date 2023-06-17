Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY, PIPPIN, and More in Summer Season

Rubicon Theatre Company, Ventura County's leading not-for-profit theatrical organization committed to entertaining, engaging and enriching the community through live performance, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 Summer Education Season, this year entitled “Love Conquers All.” Designed for students between the ages of 5 and 25, the summer program is comprised of four immersive programs that offer a unique opportunity for young performers to train with professional artists and share their talents with the public in four fully produced shows taking place July 1 through August 13, 2023: 101 DALMATIANS, HENRY V, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, and PIPPIN. This summer also marks the return of “KIDS FOR KIDS” on August 19, a benefit concert produced by the students to raise funds for next year's scholarship recipients. This year's “KIDS FOR KIDS” concert features the music of the late BURT BACHARACH and the presentation of the second Rising Star Award to former student JESSE GRAHAM.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public this week and may be purchased by visiting Click Here or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900. All performances return to the Rubicon stage for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Tickets for regular shows are $20 for adults and $10 for children except 101 Dalmatians, which is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets for the “KIDS FOR KIDS” benefit, WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW: THE MUSIC OF BURT BACHARACH are $39.50 for adults and $15 for children, with VIP Patron Tickets available at $85 (which includes a tax-deductible donation to the program and a private post-show reception with special guest stars for the evening).

New Education Director Leads Summer Programs

The 2023 Summer Education Programs are helmed by new Education Director JOSEPH FUQUA (Yale School of Drama MFA, Founder of Rubicon's Fearless Shakespeare, and a professional actor with Broadway and national credits). As a seasoned theatre professional and Rubicon Theatre's first company member, Fuqua brings tremendous passion for arts education to his position, along with a wealth of knowledge and expertise. With his extensive background in teaching and directing, he leads a team of experienced instructors, providing participants with top-notch training in acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft.

He is assisted by SERYOZHA LA PORTE (Rubicon Youth Program alumnus, Pacific Conservatory Theatre graduate and professional actor). Other respected returning instructors include PATTI STRICKLAND, LOUIS LOTORTO, CAROLANNE MARANO, and MIRIAM ARICHEA. JESSE GRAHAM joins the faculty for the first time as Choreographer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY. GABI BALTZELL serves as Summer Production/Company Manager.

About the Program

Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Program aims to provide an exceptional learning experience for students. Participants have the opportunity to work closely with Fuqua and the dedicated team of instructors. From auditions to rehearsals, students receive comprehensive training in acting, singing and dance, ensuring a well-rounded education in theatre. With guidance and support, students gain invaluable skills, confidence, and an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Says Fuqua, “I am honored to step into this leadership role. Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Program has earned a reputation for over 20 years for its dedication to nurturing the artistic growth of aspiring young actors and providing a platform for their creative expression, and I look forward to building on the stellar work of my predecessors and program founder BRIAN McDONALD.”

“Now that a generation of students have gone through the program,” says Fuqua, “it's gratifying to hear from former students about what they are doing now in the world of theatre, and in other walks of life. We've started a page on our website with photos of students then and now and updates on what they are doing. It's remarkable to read about their achievements, and a great testament to the value of these programs.

Show Descriptions and Schedules

The summer performances will captivate audiences of all ages. The show schedule is as follows:

DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS | STINKY FEET CHILDREN'S THEATRE CAMP

The 2023 Rubicon Summer youth performances kick off with Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids, performed by students ages 5 to 11 who are part of the Stinky Feet Theatre Camp. Based on the classic animated film, this fur-raising adventure features Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, audiences of all ages are in for an unforgettable experience filled with adorable puppies, exciting adventures, and a story that captures the true essence of family.

Directed by PATTI STRICKLAND

2 Performances Only: July 1, at 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $15 / Children $10

HENRY V | VICTORIA HORNE OAKIE FEARLESS SHAKESPEARE INTENSIVE

Presented by students in Rubicon's Fearless Shakespeare Intensive, Henry V is a powerful Shakespearean play that tells the compelling tale of a young monarch who embarks on a daring quest to claim the French crown.

Set against the backdrop of the Hundred Years' War, this epic drama explores the complexities of leadership, loyalty, and the profound impact of individual choices on the course of history.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable theatrical experience showcasing the talent of the summer education program's older participants (ages 14 to 25), who bring the characters to life with energy and passion.

Directed by JOSEPH FUQUA; Dramaturgy and Assistant Direction by LOUIS LOTORTO

Performances: July 14, 7 p.m.; July 15, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $20 / Children $10

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Young@Part | KIDS' MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP

This delightful musical comedy, performed by students ages 12 to 14, brings the kooky and spooky Addams family to life, promising a hilarious and unforgettable experience. The Addams Family Young@Part tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre-yet-poignant spin. Expect an enchanting blend of music, dance, and comedy as our talented young performers bring the Addams Family to life on stage.

Directed by SERYOZHA LAPORTE; Musical Direction by BILLY THOMPSON, Choreography by JESSE GRAHAM.

4 Performances: July 28, 7 p.m.; July 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and July 30, 2 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $20 / Children $10

PIPPIN | JACK OAKIE MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP

Pippin is a dazzling and exhilarating musical extravaganza that tells the tale of a young prince on a journey of self-discovery. This 2013 Tony Award-winning show is filled with magical moments and show-stopping musical numbers. As the character of Pippin struggles to find his place in the world, audiences are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions, rooting for him as he faces challenges and learns valuable lessons about what truly matters.

Directed and choreographed by CAROLANNE MARANO; Musical Direction by MIRIAM ARICHEA

8 Performances: August 4, 7 p.m.; August 5, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; August 6, 2 p.m.; August 11, 7 p.m.; August 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and August 13, 2 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $20 / Children $10

WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW: THE MUSIC OF BURT BACHARACH | “KIDS FOR KIDS” BENEFIT CONCERT

Capping off our summer youth season, WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW: THE MUSIC OF BURT BACHARACH is a benefit concert in which this year's students and Rubicon alum “pay it forward” with an exuberant evening of song and dance. Students come together to raise scholarship funds for those who might not otherwise be able to afford to participate in Rubicon's programs. K4K 2023 is produced, conceived, directed, and choreographed by the students with support in song selection and individual coaching from Carolanne Marano and Musical Director Miriam Arichea. This year's concert features best-loved songs by legendary composer and musical genius Burt Bacharach, and the presentation of Rubicon's second “Rising Star” Award to Jesse Graham.

Directed, choreographed and produced by students TBA

Coaching and support from CAROLANNE MARANO and Musical Direction by MIRIAM ARICHEA

1 Performance Only: Saturday, August 19, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $39.50 / Children $15

SPONSORSHIP AND SUPPORT ARE KEYS TO SUCCESS AND PROGRAM VIABILITY

According to Rubicon Co-Founder and Artistic Director KARYL LYNN BURNS, a record number of students are participating in this year's programs. “Coming out of the pandemic,” says Burns, “young people in our community are looking for interaction with their peers and the kind of collaborative experiences offered by these in-person programs. Traditionally, 60% to 70% of the young people in our programs are on full or partial scholarships, so we are especially thankful to the community members whose contributions are making it possible for the program to have greater impact this summer.”

The company is grateful to the JACK OAKIE AND VICTORIA HORNE OAKIE CHARITABLE FOUNDATION for becoming Presenting Sponsors. The following Major Education Sponsors also make the program possible: DR. JEANNE P. ADAMS, ANONYMOUS, BARBARA MEISTER, LORETTA AND MIKE MEREWETHER. Community Education Sponsors are the JULIUS GIUS MEMORIAL ROTARY FUND in memory of STACI INGRAM and Official Production Photographer LORE PHOTOGRAPHY. Local studio MUSE PHOTOGRAPHY will be providing all student participants with free headshots.

With increased enrollment and expenses post-pandemic, community support is critical to ensuring the continued success and viability of the Rubicon's Summer Youth Programs. Rubicon has launched a campaign to raise an additional $48,000 by June 30.

All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Tickets go on sale to the public June 13th and are $20 for adults and $10 for children for all shows except 101 Dalmatians, which is $15 for adults and $10 for children. The “Kids for Kids” event is $39.50 for adults, $15 for children, with VIP tickets at $85 (including a post-show reception). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 805.667.2900.

ABOUT RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

Rubicon Theatre Company has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The not-for-profit professional regional has reached more than 500,000 attendees and 48,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for “Sustained Excellence,” a Drama Desk Award for the Off-Broadway production of The Best is Yet to Come and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and ODISEO BIRCHIR, SUSAN CLARK, DANA DELANEY, CONCHATA FERRELL, BONNIE FRANKLIN, HAROLD GOULD, JOEL GREY, LARRY HAGMAN, BILL IRWIN, STACY KEACH, JACK LEMMON, AMANDA McBROOM, TED NEELEY, PAUL PROVENZA, LINDA PURL, RONDI REED, JOHN RITTER, JOE SPANO, BRUCE WEITZ, LILLIAS WHITE and others. Company members are GEORGE BALL, JOSEPH FUQUA, JOE SPANO and JENNY SULLIVAN.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor. (The balcony, which seats twenty, is available for private parties or corporate groups.)

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors KARYL LYNN BURNS and JAMES O'NEIL, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama and technical camps.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of DOUG HALTER. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary with nearly 200 members.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to Click Here. The theatre is located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar, Lore Photography