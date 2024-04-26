Theatre 360 Presents SPRING AWAKENING At Eastwood Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre 360 will present the musical SPRING AWAKENING featuring a talented cast of teens. Directed by Devon Yates, the show explores serious themes in a supportive environment, encouraging post-show discussions.

Spring Awakening is typically performed by adults, but Theatre 360 prides itself on allowing students to tackle material that is both challenging and relevant to them. This cast of twenty talented teens does not disappoint:

"They have approached the piece with a maturity and sensitivity that belies their years," says director Devon Yates. "Kids should be allowed to explore serious subjects in a supportive environment and to participate in larger discussions about those subjects. We hope that the discussion continues after the audience leaves the theatre. That's what theatre is all about!"

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Set in the nineteenth century, Spring Awakening follows a group of teenagers - silenced, controlled, and labeled by a censorious society - who discover a new world of feeling and freedom, with both beautiful and devastating consequences. This is a story of adolescent anarchy, inspired by German playwright Frank Wedekind's once-banned, groundbreaking play from 1891 and set to one of the best-loved musical scores of the twenty-first century,

This production is rated PG-13 and contains mature content and profanity.

Directed, produced, and choreographed by Devon Yates. Musical Direction by Kelsey O'Keeffe.

Tickets

Runs Fri, May 3 @ 8:00 pm; Sat, May 4 @ 2:00 and 8:00pm; Sun, May 5 @ 2:00pm at Eastwood Performing Arts Center (1089 N Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029).

$28.00 Reserved Seating. Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 mins after curtain. Buy tickets online at www.theatre360.org .

To learn more about Theatre 360, its classes or productions, please visit www.theatre360.org.

