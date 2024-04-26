ATYPICAL GRACE TO Begin Performances in June at The Zephyr Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Atypical Grace, a Hollywood Fringe Festival selection, will be presented at Zephr Theatre. A Preview will be presented on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Regular performances will take place on Friday, June 21 at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 3:45 p.m.

The show is created, written, and performed by Maria Fagan Hassani. Directed by Heather Dowling. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson for Soaring Solo Studios.

Marilynn runs a weekly support group for parents who have children who are struggling with learning disabilities. These parents are as diverse as their children's needs, but Marilynn continually searches for a way to empathetically meet the parents where they are. From Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD/ADHD) to trouble with math or reading comprehension, each parent shares their child's ups and downs with learning and their own individual challenges supporting their kiddos. As all parents know, parenting doesn't stop at the classroom door, it's a never-ending job that's best done with a healthy dose of forgiveness. Watch as a group of parents come together to face some of the trials, tribulations, and joys of raising children with so many needs.

Creator-writer-performer Maria Fagan Hassani trained at Chicago's Goodman Theatre and at iOWest. Her previous stage credits include You Can't Take It With You, America's Court, Sex Sent Me to the ER, and her previous solo show, Conversations with Bev. She is a credentialed teacher and Educational Therapist.

Maria emphasizes, "This show is not autobiographical, but rather an amalgamation of the many years spent in private practice working with children who struggle with the learning process, as well as supporting their families."

Heather Dowling directs. A previous Hollywood Fringe show that she directed, Asexuality: A Solo Musical, won Top of Fringe and Best Premiere awards, and went on to an award-winning run at Edinburgh Fringe. Her own Hollywood Fringe shows, Unemployed. Finally and Fertile, each won Producers Encore Awards at the Fringe, Best of Fest at Solofest, and were selections at the Los Angeles Women's Theatre festival.

About the title Atypical Grace: Marilynn, through the care and support that she provides to coping parents, makes their lives better. She'll discover that she's due for some grace herself. Come and see.

Play Broadway Games