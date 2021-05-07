Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Hershey Felder As Sergei Rachmaninoff In NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI

Rubicon Theatre and Hershey Felder Presents today announced details related to the World Premiere streamed film NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI, a memory play with music penned by Hershey Felder and starring Felder as the famous Russian composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff, featuring J. Anthony Crane, Ekaterina Siurina, and Igor Poleitsky.

Set in the house in which Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills, the story recounts an extraordinary meeting between Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be Princess Anastasia, the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty. The production includes Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies, including Piano Concerto #2, Preludes, Etudes, and the 18th variation of Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

This world premiere streaming presentation debuts Sunday, May 16 at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT, and will also be available on demand until 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 23. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at https://www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series