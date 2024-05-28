WHO'S YOUR (SUGAR) DADDY? By Ashlynn Judy To Premier At The Hollywood Fringe Festival In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written and directed by Ashlynn Judy, WHO'S YOUR (SUGAR) DADDY? is a laugh-out-loud farce that'll have you cringing one minute and crying the next. The provocative dramedy opens on June 8th, 2024 at the McCadden Place Theater as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

About The Production

After a chance meeting, a young woman, Bailey, goes on a lavish dinner date with an eccentric sugar daddy, Allen. While their initial conversation is filled with awkward pauses and unintentional faux pas, Bailey soon finds herself head over heels for the stranger. However, when Allen invites Bailey back to his estate, she quickly realizes that the fairytale she thought she had fallen into might actually be a spider web tangled with lies, betrayal, and... A few more awkward pauses.

About the Artists

ASHLYNN JUDY (Playwright/Director/Bailey): Originally from Missouri, Ashlynn is a writer, director, and actress. In 2022, she graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a degree in film production. While at school, she directed the thesis comedy Virgins for Satan, which had an extensive festival run and premiered at the 47th annual Cleveland International Film Festival. Her new play, Who's Your (Sugar) Daddy?, marks her return to theater after 2019's Hell's Finest debuted at the Fringe Festival.

ALEX PONT (Producer/Allen): Alex first began as a production and camera assistant back in Chicago, before making the move to Los Angeles to attend USC for English literature and film. Upon graduation, he found his niche in the art department of various movie, TV, music video, and commercial sets as a carpenter and set decorator. Alex has worked on dozens of projects, including writing and directing three short films and acting in several others.

KRISTEL ELLING (DeeDee): Kristel is a classically trained actor with a substantial resume. A graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, England, and a two-time National Theatre Award winner, she has starred in numerous films, TV series, and major theater productions both in Europe and the United States. Her most recent credits include a co-star role of Erna, in the feature called Suvitajad aka The Vacationers, which was a huge box office hit last summer in Estonia. This year Kristel will appear in Scott Cervine's true-life feature called Moms Rising.

GORDON BROWN (Max): Gordon Brown is stoked to be returning to the Fringe Festival stage. Previous productions include Maureen Lenker's Emergency Operation and Brimmer Street's Name of the Game. Gordon has trained at Harvey Lembeck's comedy workshop and is a regular at Carey Scott's Rehearsal Room. When he's not acting, he and his writing partners are developing TV shows and films, or you can catch him at Pizza Port slinging craft beer.

The Team

Playwright and Director - Ashlynn Judy

Producer - Alex Pont

The Cast

Alex Pont, Ashlynn Judy, Kristel Elling, and Gordon Brown

Theater Venue:

McCadden Place Theater, 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performance Dates:

Saturday, June 8th @7pm

Saturday, June 15th @ 1030pm

Saturday, June 22nd @ 830pm

Sunday, June 23rd @ 3pm

Friday, June 28th @ 1155pm

Ticket Price: $15

Ticketing Link: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10532

Runtime: 60 minutes

Admission Age: 16+ for language and sexual themes.

