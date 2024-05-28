THE COMPLAINTS DEPT. Will Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience as “The Complaints Dept.” premieres at The Hobgoblin Playhouse during the Hollywood Fringe Festival. This production delivers an amusingly incisive critique of corporate culture and bureaucratic absurdity, satirizing the mundane frustrations of waiting rooms, customer service counters, and the DMV. The Hobgoblin Playhouse will transform into a surreal corporate office filled with eccentric characters and clowns, offering an immersive, interactive adventure. Perfect for theater enthusiasts, comedy lovers, and anyone who's ever had a complaint, this show is not to be missed!

Experience “The Complaints Dept.” in three standalone parts. Each piece can be enjoyed independently, but why not immerse yourself in all three?

PART ONE: “Enter The Complaints Dept.” An audience-guided tour through an extraordinary world, featuring a cast of eccentric characters and guest Fringe stars. At The Hobgoblin Playhouse - 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, June 9, 16, 22, 23 and 27. Ages 13+

PART TWO:“Complaint Appointments With The Supervisor (A Complaints Dept. 1-On-1 Adventure),” happening throughout June at a secret location that will not be revealed until the performance begins. These private 30-minute complaint sessions are designed for 1-2 audience members from the same party. They will take place throughout June at a secret location. Each session will start and end at the "No Trucks Over 6000 Pounds" sign, located across the street from The Broadwater Plunge. From this meeting point, The Supervisor will escort participants to his undisclosed "temp office" location.

PART THREE: The Complaints Dept. Presents: “The Complaints Dept. Awards Show Gala Spectacular!” ONE NIGHT ONLY. The Complaints Dept. Presents: “The Complaints Dept. Awards Show Gala Spectacular!” This One-Off Special 90-minute extravaganza features performers from The Greater Fringe Community and offers livestream tickets for remote viewers. This not-to-be-missed evening will be JUNE 27TH ONLY at 10:00 PM at The Hobgoblin Playhouse - 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.

TICKETS: $20 to $25. Purchase can be online or at the door



TICKET INFORMATION: The Hollywood Fringe Festival - the complaints dept.

"The Complaints Dept." is the brainchild of Zander Raphael, recipient of The Hollywood Fringe 2024 Artist Fund Award. Raphael not only created this innovative production, but also stars as the otherworldly "The Supervisor," bringing his unique vision to life.

"I aimed to create a piece that showcases my pizazz as an immersive experience designer and performer, while also fostering connections within the greater Fringe community," says Zander Raphael. "This show is about every audience member, reflecting on how they see themselves and the world around them. By satirizing corporate bureaucracy, red tape, and daily nuisances, it turns the familiar grind we all face into something unique and engaging. Inspired by our everyday struggles and the faceless bureaucracy we encounter, I wanted to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary."

Ensemble: Zander Raphael as The Supervisor. Ron Gabaldon and Robert J. Watson as Mr. Pleasant, The Complaints Dept. Liaison. Kat Ventura as Deloris, The Complaints Dept. Receptionist. Terence Leclere, Karlie Blair Leclere and Leslie Lashinsky as The Surprise Cameo Appearances Dept. The Greater Fringe Community as Special Featured Performers and Award Winners (to be gradually announced leading up to “The Complaints Dept. Awards Show Gala Spectacular!).”

The Creative Team: Zander Raphael, Chris Game, Paul Reagan, Jonathan Pedigo, Ron Gabaldon, Robert J. Watson, Sean Pollack, Paul Baird, Matthew Quinn, Christy Casey, Siobhán O’Loughlin, Izzy Salant, Peyton Ashby, Leslie Lashinsky and Evan Neiden, Jasmine Leung, Tajka Wierzbicka,. Tricia Minty, Beckett Arnold, Michael Colby.

Comments