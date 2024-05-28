I LOVE SORORITY RUSH! Will Open at Hollywood Fringe in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I Love Sorority Rush!, winner of the Hollywood Fringe Artist Fund Award, will debut at the Broadwater theater's second stage this June! The show features live music from a twelve person cast and accompanist, inter-dimensional travel, a fight to the death, and the joy of sisterhood.

The show is written, directed and produced by writer/comedian Spencer Ryan Locke with music by jazz musician Ted McManus and co-produced by Maverick Campbell.

The cast includes Dahlya Glick, Jiliane Brown, Arielle Else, Keira Weiss, Shelby Lysette Miguel, Tira Mansbacher, Malee Callahan, Addison Robbins, Ruju Dani, Kaitlyn Rayne, Ali Appelbaum and Phoebe Jennings Johnson.

All shows take place at the Broadwater Theater's second stage. The preview is June 9th at 3:30 PM. The show opens on June 15 at 7:30 PM, with three more shows June 19 at 11:00 PM, June 22 at 2:00 PM and June 28 at 9:30 PM. The show is one hour long.

Tickets are available here: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10440?tab=tickets

What does it mean to be perfect? Evan's doppelganger thinks she knows. When Evan, a non-binary college senior volunteers to be a rho gamma, a portal to another dimension is opened and a version of Evan (one that got all the praise and awards she's ever wanted) joins Evan's universe. Her goal? To destroy Evan.

What made you who you are? How did rejection change you? Who have you always been?

From the beginning of sorority rush to the finale at bid day, Evan grapples with these questions and more. They wonder what it means to be in a group of women, and to be seen as a woman while not being a woman. They struggle to maintain complex friendships with people who have different relationships to the sorority system while spacetime rips around them and a choir sings.

