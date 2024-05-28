THE HOUSE WHISPERER Comes to The Hudson Guild Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The House Whisperer is a one-woman show about a high school dropout who yearns to be a real estate mogul and Airbnb Superhost in the desert. Will a vision board AND a village be enough to manifest Gabriella's destiny? See the law of attraction in action on this heroine's adventure. Come laugh with this aspiring entrepreneur as she stumbles through the chaos and torture of shopping at Home Depot, struggling with finances, combating workaholism, facing some of her worst fears, and battling cinder blocks. Who will survive this swashbuckling magic carpet ride? Gabriella gives voice to inanimate objects, desert creatures, and even the houses themselves. If these walls could talk...they can. Who's renovating who?

Gabriella DeMarco is the writer-performer. She is a graduate of American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. An accomplished stand-up, she won competitions at The Ha Ha Café and Sal's Comedy Hole, and was a finalist in The Tickled Pink Female Comedy Competition at The Laugh Factory. She has played throughout the west coast, New York, Sweden, and Norway. Her previous solo show, Lovesick, was performed at Solofest and an earlier Hollywood Fringe.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops The House Whisperer. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo. Her directing credits include For Love or Money, Girl in Reverse, Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more.

QLab by Nick Foran. Multimedia by Annalee Autumn. Graphic design by Jannica Olin and Cliff Skelton.

Come to the Hudson Guild Theatre and meet The House Whisperer. She'll make you feel right at home.

Comments