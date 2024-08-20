Rory O'Malley to Play 'Jesus' In REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL for Two Weekends!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Nominee RORY O’MALLEY (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) will play the role of “Jesus” for just two weekends only, August 21 – August 25 & August 28 – September 1, in their immersive production of the intoxicating, critically acclaimed, smash-HIT production of REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL, book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney, lyrics by Kevin Murphy, music by Dan Studney, musical direction by David Lamoureux, direction and choreography by Spencer Liff. This hilarious musical event of the summer, REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL is currently running through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 at the historic Whitley Theatre, 6555 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.



Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a look at the mass hysteria caused when two clean-cut kids, Jimmy and Mary, fall prey to the frightful toll of the new drug menace currently destroying the youth of America in alarmingly increasing numbers, the insidious and murderous lure of our real public enemy number one, MARIJUANA! It tragically (and hysterically) leads them both into a downward spiral filled with wild jazz, chaos and mayhem, lurid sex and uncontrollable violence.



ABOUT RORY O’MALLEY

Rory O’Malley is Tony nominated for originating “Elder McKinley” in The Book of Mormon and was also on Broadway in Hamilton and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He is thrilled to return to the Hollywood theatre district where he was last seen down the street as King George III at the Pantages. TV and film credits include Dreamgirls, Modern Family, American Princess, Central Park and many more. Next up Rory will be seen on the new season of Frasier and ABC’s new series High Potential. Fun fact- Rory got his first acting job many years ago at the nearby Hudson Theater which is the same spot Reefer Madness began. In that show he was also playing a singing Jesus. Typecasting!



ABOUT “REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL”

REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL offers theatergoers a theatrical experience like no other! In this all-new production, with a new theatre (the “Reefer Den”) and a “Victory Garden” restaurant built out exclusively for this production, guests can fully immerse themselves in the world of REEFER MADNESS before, during, and after the show. Prior to showtime, all guests are encouraged to arrive up to 2 hours early to enjoy food (munchies!) and cocktails (libations!) for purchase prior to and after the performance. Following the production, the “Reefer Den” becomes a unique and always different “after-party” which continues into the wee hours, and features various musical entertainment offerings that range from “David Lamoureux’s Four Twenties” band, featuring weekly special guests,” “Rocky Horror Madness Fridays,” also, special “Reefer Legacy” nights, unexpected guest appearances, and so much more (to be announced). You never know who’s going to be part of the Madness! All ticket price ranges allow audiences to experience the “Pre-Madness” in our “Victory Garden” bar and restaurant, the “Reefer Madness,” production, followed by that night’s “Oh So Mad” After-Party.

Producer Kristen Bell, who appeared in the off-Broadway production and the film version explains, “We’ve found that while people are as blown away as I am by the amazing performances, and Spencer Liff’s spectacular direction and choreography, they are also loving the community that they are finding, coming together in this unique event space.”

