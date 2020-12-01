Rogue Artists Ensemble Presents STORAGE RUN

Pee-Wee's Playhouse meets Choose Your Own Adventure meets classic holiday fare in Storage Run, a new, interactive holiday experience from Rogue Artists Ensemble. Part One of the adventure will be available on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET; Part Two will release on Friday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET; and Part Three will post on Friday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. Once introduced, all three episodes will remain available through Jan. 31, 2021. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $20. Pre-purchased entries are available now and receive a special emailed gift at https://www.rogueartists.org/storage-run.

With just a few weeks remaining until the holidays, Mike becomes trapped and alone in a tangled web of Rogue storage - or so it seems. Boot up and plug in to a story of computer age connection and holiday whimsy, and help Mike on a quest to send a message to the world. Will you help? Y/N? Your choices build a singular and unlikely friendship and unlock a "holiday-tastic" adventure, all from the safety of your computer. Created by award-winning artists collective Rogue Artists Ensemble, and building on a long tradition of subversive holiday programming, this unique adventure places YOU, the audience member, at the helm. Using an interactive video platform built by HapYak, you will face multiple branching paths and puzzles and receive virtual downloadable gifts along the way.

"This ensemble devised experience offers hundreds of unique combinations that an audience member might experience, including two different endings," explains co-creator/writer, animator and Rogue Artists artistic director Sean T. Cawelti. "We hope this story will bring some hope and whimsy to folks, and that our audience will want to play through the story more than once, just to make different choices."

Over 50 artists collaborated with Rogue's ensemble from across the country to create Storage Run, including co-creator and director Dillon Nelson and co-creators Jack Pullman, Emory Royston and Miles Taber. Cinematography is by Devin Schiro, animation is by Cawelti, music supervision by Johnny James, text adventures by Emory Royston, lighting design by Wesley Chew, properties design by Jaime Vaught and sound supervision by Steven Martin. The Fred Robot design is by BadcrumbleFX.

Storage Run is sponsored by HapYak. HapYak's interactive video software is easy to use and brings new levels of insight to business and learning video strategy. With a secure, HTML5 interactivity layer delivered from the cloud, HapYak SaaS platform works with any video player, on any device, to drive deeper user engagement. http://hapyak.com

Rogue Artists Ensemble differs from other theater companies in that it's run by a collective of multidisciplinary artists and designers rather than by actors, writers or directors. By combining ancient storytelling techniques (music, dance, masks, puppetry) with modern technology (digital media, special effects and theatrical illusions), the Rogues cultivate a unique style of live performance unlike any other. Since 2002, the Rogues have created nearly 20 original new works and collaborated with hundreds of artists and community members. Rogue Artists Ensemble creates "Hyper-theater": original, immersive, multi-dimensional experiences that celebrate the complexity and diversity of Los Angeles.

