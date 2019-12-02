Ring In 2020 With Lots Of Laughter At L.A. Connection Comedy Theatre

Kent Skov's L.A. Connection Comedy Theatre (LAC) continues its popular celebration of the incoming new year, which has been sold out every year for the past 25 years, with two shows featuring an all-star troupe of improv players. This will be the fourth New Year's Eve in the new Burbank theatre.

There will also be a press conference on Monday, December 9th at 3pm to meet Edie McClurg, Kent Skov and the LAC members as they unveil their outside mural featuring LAC alumni Will Ferrell, Matthew Perry, Hank Azaria and Josh Groban, as well as current LAC member McClurg, in honor of LA Connection's 43rd anniversary!

"This year's celebration will have an 8:00 p.m. show for the amazing price of $25.00 and a 10:00 p.m. show for the ridiculous price of $35.00!" said Skov. He also noted that a limited number of combo tickets that provide entry to both shows are available for the bargain price of $50.00. The late show will include party favors in the ticket price. The theatre is also handicapped accessible. There is free parking across the street at Bank of America.

Both shows run longer than usual shows, and each is different with different casts composed of the top improvisors in the theatre troupe. They will include a mixture of award-winning movie-dubbing clips from LAC's library of old movie classics and improv. Skov also promises some surprising fun throughout the evening. The late show will include celebrity impressions, a take-off on the Dating Game, as well as topical and relationship humor. The shows are fast, furious, and funny in the style of "Whose Line it is Anyway."

In addition to the non-stop comedy, there will be several giveaways to guests. Fans of "The Walking Dead" will be happy to hear that a DVD of LAC's critically acclaimed "The Night of the Living Dead-Dubbed," which was created during the show's limited run in Spring 2006, will be one of the coveted prizes. And per their annual tradition, one lucky guest will win a ONE-YEAR PASS to the LAC's comedy performances.

Some of LAC's alumni include: Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Matthew Perry, Jon Lovitz, Shannon Elizabeth, Hank Azaria, Sharon Lawrence, Josh Groban, and Amy Sherman Palladino, the Emmy award-winning creator of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

For more information please go to: http://laconnectioncomedy.com. For reservations and group rates call 818-710-1320 x2. All ages are welcome, but some later shows may not be suitable for younger audience members. You are welcome to bring your own snacks and drinks at no additional charge. There is free parking available all around the theatre, which is located at 3435 West Magnolia Blvd., Burbank CA. 91505.





