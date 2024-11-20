Review: THE GIRL WHO MADE THE MILKY WAY at The Colony Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Makha Mthembu, Edward Hong,

Stakiah Lynn Washington and Carter Michael

Photo courtesy of Imagine Theatre

The Girl Who Made The Milky Way is the world premiere of an utterly delightful family-friendly African folktale adventure at the Colony Theatre in Burbank running through November 22nd.

Written by acclaimed actress and playwright June Carryl and co-produced by Imagine Theatre and The Colony Theatre, this light-hearted, fantastical voyage through the savanna is inspired by folktales and origin stories from the Khoisan people in the Kalahari Desert of Southern Africa. There is a charming Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland feeling of whimsy and adventure afoot in this production, with effervescent direction from Armina LaManna.

Smart, high-spirited, and excellent at riddles, our main character Little Sister (Stakiah Lynn Washington) sets off an epic adventure looking for her father and all the lost things. It turns into a quest to talk to the moon (Max Lawrence), joined by her friends the mantis (Makha Mthembu), lion (Carter Michael), and hare (Edward Hong).

Jamela Asha

Photo courtesy of Imagine Theatre

The mood here is fun-loving and light-hearted, with sprinkles of wonder, humor, magic, and wisdom. There are vexing riddles, ravenous old turtle women, playful and destructive wind spirits, shapeshifters, thunder and lighting as a fighting couple in a martial spat, and wistful trees who yearn to see more of the world. This is a colorful, fast-moving, engaging story that easily keeps the attention of little ones and charms adults with its humor and whimsy.

Clockwise from bottom:

Stakiah Lynn Washington,

Carter Michael, Makha Mthembu,

and Edward Hong

Photo courtesy of Imagine Theatre

The Girl Who Made The Milky Way is a great choice for children who are experiencing the delights of theatre for the first time. I am constantly concerned for the future of theatre when the rather elderly demographic has not changed since I was a child -- I was often the youngest member of the audience then, and shockingly, I often am now. I am truly delighted to see Imagine Theatre, an Equity company devoted to producing original works for young audiences, approaching the indispensable mission of engaging children in theatre with such imagination, talent, and seriousness.

Costumes by Dianne K. Graebner are imaginative and captivating, with lively scenic design from Tom Buderwitz that is colorful, whimsical, and engaging. There is a moment of true magic and wonder at the end, when Little Sister creates the stars in the sky. Looking around the entire theatre and audience immersed in thousands of glowing lights is truly transportive, a thrilling moment of true genius stagecraft from lighting designer Gavan Wyrick and projections designer Gabrieal Griego. Vibrant performances from the excellent ensemble of Jamela Asha, Edward Hong, Max Lawrence, Carter Michael, Makha Mthembu, and Stakiah Lynn Washington are hilarious, quirky, and charming.

Jamela Asha

Photo courtesy of Imagine Theatre

The Girl Who Made the Milky Way has five public performances through November 17 and student matinees available for school field trips through November 22.

The Colony Theatre is located in Burbank Town Center at 555 N 3rd St. Burbank, CA 91502. Parking is free in the attached Burbank Town Center parking structure. To get more information and tickets, call (818) 649-9474 or click on the button below:

Comments